Last chance tourism: Raising awareness or hastening damage?

Who wouldn’t want to experience one of the world’s most pristine yet rapidly vanishing places and share its story years from now? A woman takes a picture of the Rhone glacier amid climate change in Obergoms, Switzerland(Photo: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

As glaciers melt, reefs bleach, and cultures face erosion due to overtourism, there’s a growing rush to see them “before they disappear.”

This phenomenon, often called last-chance tourism, is gaining popularity among travellers which basically means visiting destinations that may soon be permanently changed or lost due to climate change.

This concept, however, sits uncomfortably between raising awareness and hastening damage to fragile destinations.

In Iceland, glaciers that once stretched across vast landscapes are quickly melting. In Antarctica, rising temperatures threaten local wildlife and fragile ecosystems. Meanwhile, the Great Barrier Reef continues to suffer from coral bleaching caused by increasing sea temperatures.

“Last-chance tourism is a double-edged phenomenon. On the surface, it raises global awareness about fragile ecosystems from the Great Barrier Reef to the Himalayan glaciers. In many cases, seeing the damage firsthand can create powerful advocates. But in practice, it often accelerates decline,” says Karan Agarwal, Director, Cox & Kings.

Research suggests the influx of tourists brings carbon-heavy flights, overstrained infrastructure, and pressure on ecosystems that cannot sustain the burden.

The irony is sharp in places like Greenland, now hosting record cruise arrivals, each ship leaving behind significant emissions. In their bid to witness vanishing landscapes, travellers may be speeding their very disappearance.

The accelerant behind this rush? Social media. Hashtags and Instagrammable spots have turned vulnerable sites into viral pilgrimages.

Atourimit Damani, co-founder of StayVista, notes: “The ‘FOMO’ culture on platforms like Instagram amplifies the allure of visiting endangered destination. Unfortunately, this often leads to oversaturation and, in some cases, harmful tourist behaviours that contribute to environmental decline.”

Norway’s Trolltunga cliff became a case study: from 800 visitors in 2010 to over 100,000 once Instagram discovered it. As Agarwal points out, in the pursuit of the perfect shot, “we’re erasing the very uniqueness of these places.”

For travel content creator Divya Hasti, the issue lies in paradox: “Last-chance tourism often feels like a paradox. It does raise awareness… At the same time, increased attention can put added pressure on these destinations. The key lies in balance.” Hasti stresses that social media has also democratised conservation messages, giving local communities a louder global voice.

But some experts argue radical restraint is the better path. “Common sense tells me that you only add your own footprint to a red-alert challenge,” says Shoba Rudra, Founder of RARE India. “If you are aware, you will not want to be there!” She advocates not travel, but awareness, funding, and policy-led preservation.

Responsible traveller’s checklist

Visit fewer places, but stay longer – embrace slow travel.

Choose eco-certified and local-run operators to support communities.

Avoid peak-season crowds at fragile sites.

Offset carbon emissions and cut plastics.

Sometimes, the most sustainable act is not to go.

Last-chance destinations which are popular among travellers:

Amazon Rainforest, South America: Threatened by illegal logging and deforestation; ecotourism aims to protect it.

Antarctica: Melting ice and endangered species due to climate change.

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador: Unique wildlife endangered by tourism and environmental changes.

Venice, Italy: Flooding and rising seas threaten the historic city.

Machu Picchu, Peru: Impacted by tourism and environmental pressures.

Great Barrier Reef, Australia: Coral bleaching endangers the reef.

The Dead Sea, shared by Jordan, Israel, and Palestine, faces a severe environmental crisis mainly due to water diversion and climate change.