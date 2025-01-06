Maha Kumbh 2025: Your ultimate travel guide for a transformative experience

Spiritual events and destinations are no longer limited to people in their 60s. Travel trends and data from 2024 reveal a growing interest among Gen Z in spiritual tourism. Whether it’s visiting sacred places like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Ayodhya, and Banaras, or engaging in spiritual practices such as sadhana and meditation camps, young participants are showing a strong inclination towards this journey of self-discovery. Faith-based holidays make up 60 percent of India’s domestic tourism, according to a March report (published in 2024) by the real estate consultancy CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd. A sadhu from Niranjani Akhara at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

With the Maha Kumbh on the horizon (January 13 to February 26), booking sites and organisers are anticipating a significant turnout from Gen Z.

Shoba Rudra, Partner & Founder, RARE India, says “Having been to two Kumbh Melas in the last 20 years, I have seen a fair amount of young people there, many who are into Yoga, photography and even some writers. Since there is a good selection of performances of musical stars this time and also that there is technology at play; there should be an apparent rise in numbers. We must also not discount the spectacle that the congregation of the sadhus from various Akhadas make, that in itself accounts for the numbers that wish to capture visuals for their Instagram.”

According to Ashish Vohra, Founder & CEO, Onora Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., which will be operating two luxury campsites at the Maha Kumbh 2025, “The Maha Kumbh 2025 is captivating the younger generation by offering a powerful fusion of spirituality, culture, and extraordinary experiences. Today’s youth are seeking deeper connections—both with themselves and India’s rich traditions. Unlike earlier Kumbhs, this edition resonates with younger audiences through digital engagement, wellness activities like yoga and meditation, and immersive cultural experiences. Beyond the sacred Ganga Snan and Akhara processions, the event offers unique opportunities such as meeting Naga sadhus, participating in yajnas, and exploring ancient Vedic traditions. For many, it’s a transformative journey, blending spiritual awakening with a deep appreciation of India’s heritage.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the mela:

What is Maha Kumbh?

The Maha Kumbh Mela, meaning “the festival of the sacred pitcher,” is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and is one of the world’s largest public gatherings and collective acts of faith. This grand congregation includes ascetics, saints, sadhus, sadhvis, kalpvasis, and pilgrims from all walks of life.

The Kumbh Mela rotates among four sacred sites in India, each located on the banks of a holy river: Haridwar on the Ganges, Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on the Shipra, Nashik in Maharashtra on the Godavari, and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati converge.

“This festival is held every 144 years, equivalent to 12 Purna Kumbh Melas (which occur every 12 years). The Maha Kumbh is considered the rarest and most sacred iteration of the Kumbh Mela,” explains Rahul Kumar, a local guide.

The role of stars

Each site’s celebration is based on a distinct set of astrological positions of the Sun, the Moon, and the Jupiter. The celebrations occur at the exact moment when these positions are aligned, as it is considered to be the holiest time in Hinduism. The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is held when Jupiter enters the Taurus zodiac sign, and the sun and moon are in Capricorn.

What happens at the site? Some activities to engage in

Aartis

Aartis are performed with great devotion on the banks of the Ganga, Yamuna, and at the Triveni Sangam, both in the mornings and evenings. These spiritual ceremonies draw lakhs of devotees, especially on auspicious festive days, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere of faith and reverence.

Snan

The Snan, or holy bath, is the most significant ritual of the Kumbh Mela. Millions of pilgrims participate in this sacred act at the Triveni Sangam, believing that submerging in the holy waters purifies them of sins, liberates their ancestors from the cycle of rebirth, and leads to the ultimate attainment of Moksha.

The Shahi Snan, or ‘Royal Bath,’ marks the ceremonial start of Kumbh and is a grand procession featuring saints, disciples, and members of various Akharas (religious orders). This ritual is the central highlight of the Mela. Only after the Shahi Snan do devotees take their holy bath, believing it carries the added sanctity of the saints’ divine presence and pious deeds. If you are a crowd avoider, don't visit the place on Shahi Snan dates.

Kalpavas

Kalpavas is a period of discipline and spiritual practice, observed from Ekadashi of the full moon in the Paush month to Maghi Ekadashi. Kalpavasis adhere to 21 strict rules through thought, speech, and action. These include speaking the truth, practicing non-violence, controlling the senses, fostering benevolence toward all living beings, and observing celibacy, among others.

Sangam

The Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati meet, is the heart of the Kumbh Mela. The Saraswati, believed to surface only during the Kumbh, adds to the site’s sanctity as sacred hymns are chanted. The Purana elaborates on the spiritual significance of Snans (holy baths) on specific days, including Maghi Purnima, Basant Panchami, Mauni Amavasya, and Makar Sankranti. These dates draw millions of pilgrims seeking divine blessings at the Sangam.

Akharas

The origins of Akharas are traditionally traced back to the 8th century and are attributed to Adi Shankaracharya. These monastic orders are broadly categorized into three groups: Shaiva (followers of Lord Shiva), Vaishnava (devotees of Lord Vishnu), and Udaseen (ascetics detached from worldly ties). Thirteen recognized Akharas play a prominent role in the Kumbh Mela, taking turns to lead the processions and rituals. Among them, the Juna Akhara stands out as one of the largest and most renowned.

How to travel?

Prayagraj city is well connected to all major cities in India via the Indian Railways network. There are 8 railway stations in and around Prayagraj. Prayagraj Airport is located in Bamrauli at a distance of 13 km from the city. It offers regular flights from major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. One can also opt for direct buses from Delhi, Varanasi and Lucknow.

Heritage walks

For those eager to immerse themselves fully in the Maha Kumbh experience, heritage walks conducted by experts offer a unique way to explore its rich cultural and spiritual significance. Four specially designed tours are available: the Prayagraj Heritage Walk, Sangam Walk, Dharmik Parikrama, and Kumbh Walk.

“We organized heritage walks during the Ardh Kumbh (2018), but the response was lukewarm. This time, we expect a better turnout as influencers and younger visitors are likely to participate,” says Rahul Kumar, a local guide. While the primary focus for many attendees remains the Snan and receiving blessings from the heads of Akharas, certain Akharas have garnered special attention. “The Kinnar Akhara is known for its vibrant decorations and spirited dances, while the Naga Sadhu Akhara draws crowds due to the ascetic lifestyle of its members,” adds Rahul.

The most auspicious dates

Paush Purnima: Jan 13

Makar Sakranti: Jan 14

Basant Panchmi: Feb 3

Mauni Amavasya: Jan 29

Maghi Purnima: Feb 12th

Maha Shivratri: Feb 26th

Food to try

Dehati Rasgulla: This 30 year-old-shop offers the sweet in small earthen pots. Its a must have.

Pandit Chat Bhandar: Their kulhad tamatar chaat and dahi vada is a must have.

Netram Kachaudi: 168-year-old is known to serve the best kachori sabji in the city.