Maha Shivratri 2025: Offbeat Shiva temples to seek blessings and peace

Today marks the Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri, a time of spiritual awakening as devotees observe Lord Shiva's cosmic dance and his wedding to Goddess Parvati. Planning a pilgrimage soon? Here's a list of Shiva temples you can visit to pay obeisance: Here's a list of Shiva temples you can visit to pay obeisance:

Kirupapureeswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu

This 2,000-year-old temple in Thiruvennainallur is also known as Thiru Arul Thurai (place of blessings). It is believed that Lord Shiva appeared here in the form of an old man to test a devotee, Sundarar, during his wedding. The old man claimed that Sundarar was meant to serve him, producing an ancient document as proof. The truth was revealed when Shiva disappeared into the sanctum sanctorum, leaving his footwear behind as a sign. The panchayat mandap, where the debate occurred, still stands, and a pillar where Shiva leaned remains warm to the touch. Visitors can also make the short trip to the historic town of Villupuram (18.7 km) or Puducherry (63 km). The nearest railway station, Villupuram Junction, is 33 minutes away.

Stambheshwar Mahadev Temple, Gujarat

Located in Jambusar, this temple is also known as the Gayab Mandir (Lost Temple) and 'disappears' at least twice a day. It is believed that the gods, headed by Lord Kartikeya installed the Stambheshwar Mahadev Linga after eliminating the demon Tarakasur. Tarakasur was a devotee of Lord Shiva, who established a Linga at the site of the demon's execution as a gesture of execution. The temple is located metres from the seashore, and gets submerged during high tide, re-emerging when the water recedes-interestingly, only the top of the structure remains above water. The closest station, Vadodara Junction, is 73 km away.

Triyuginarayan Temple, Uttarakhand

This is believed to be the site of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's wedding. Triyuginarayan is derived from Triyugi (three epochs) and Narayan, (a name for Lord Vishnu) and a sacred fire has been kept alight in front of the temple since the wedding, symbolising the eternal bond of marriage. Thought to have been restored by Adi Shankaracharya 1,200 years ago, it is surrounded by four sacred water bodies - Rudra Kund (bathing), Brahma Kund (drinking), Vishnu Kund (purification), and Saraswati Kund (rituals). Visiting pilgrims can also trek to Kedarnath or explore Auli's breathtaking landscapes and Rishikesh's spiritual retreats. The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun (250 km) while the nearest railway station is Rishikesh Railway Station (215 km).

Kotilingeshwara Temple, Karnataka

Located in Kolar, the Kotilingeshwara Temple is home to nearly ten million Shiva Lingams — with the tallest standing at 108 feet. Established in the late 20th century, its design is a blend of traditional south Indian temple architecture and modern elements. Also on the premises is a 36-foot-tall idol of Lord Nandi, that stands on a platform that is 60 feet long and 40 feet wide. Nearby attractions include the 1,000 year-old Kolaramma Temple (29 km), Anthargange caves (36 km). Well connected by roads, the temple is also about 100 km from Nandi Hills and Bengaluru.

