The night of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati's marriage - essentially signifying the sacred union of Shiva and Shakti is what encapsulates the history and spiritual milestone of Mahashivaratri every year. This year, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated on February 15 with the almost-hour between 12.09AM and 1.01AM (on February 16) being of utmost importance. Now while homes across the country will be partaking in rituals to honour the mythic tithi, the city of Varanasi, often touted as the city of Lord Shiva, has had a heartening history of brimming with devotion and sacred revelry during this time.

Inside Varanasi's legendary Mahashivaratri celebrations (Photo: Royal Orchid Hotels)