Nostalgication: How revisiting old memories is the new travel trend in 2025

Travel has always been a gateway to escape routine and explore the unfamiliar but in an era where travel often means chasing the newest destinations or Instagram-worthy spots, Nostalgication is also the new trend that has come into the view. This human-centric trend is not just about revisiting the past but also about finding comfort and connection in a rapidly changing world.

The Hilton Trends Report 2024 indicates that travelers, while mixing nostalgia with adventure, are going back to places reminiscent of their happiest moments, with 45% of them taking their kids to places they visited as children. Meanwhile, 47% actively revisit their childhood vacation spots with their littles - to reminisce and pass on shared experiences. Even Campspot's 2025 report on travel trends shows that 72% of travelers are in search of nostalgic outdoor vacations like road trips, family camping trips, and nature retreats to escape from the stresses of modern life.

What is Nostalgication?

"Nostalgic travel, or "nostalgication," is the rising trend of revisiting destinations tied to cherished memories, blending comfort and connection in a fast-paced world," says travel advisor Ashish Kumar.

Why nostalgia is shaping travel

Nostalgia travels a simple path. According to the psychologist, Pulkit Sharma, it embodies a collective longing for simplicity. “In uncertain times, people naturally turn to safe and familiar places. Nostalgic travel gives people the chance to relive joyful moments and regain a sense of control and comfort,” she explains.

Take, for instance, Aparna and Kunal Sharma, a couple from Mumbai who had recently taken their children to Mahabaleshwar, the hill station where they had spent their summer vacations as children. “Stepping back in time is what it felt like,” says Aparna. “We stayed at the same guesthouse, ate strawberry ice-cream from the same vendor, and introduced our children to the simple pleasures we had known. A mixture of revisiting our childhood while making new memories.”

Like Shweta Dhyani, a woman based in Delhi who used to live in Mumbai says, "Back when i used to work out of Delhi, I used to enjoy taking my children to places defining my childhood, such as my primary and secondary schools, and exciting street food spots around Delhi University, like Ghanta Ghar's legendary bread pakoras. Each place holds innumerable experiences and memories."

The sentiments extend to travelers like 27-year-old Ankit Verma who says, “I traveled through Rajasthan by train last year. It brought back memories of journeys with my grandparents. Watching the scenery zoom by while sipping chai was pure magic.”

Seeking connection beyond the digital

Nostalgic travel is interlaced with genuine life-off experiences from unplugged weekend getaways in the hills to Wi-Fi-less beach escapes. In short, people want authenticity back into their lives.

Travel influencer and Author Shehnaaz Treasury points out this trend, saying, "Nostalgic travel is as much about the activities as the people you take them with. It’s about enjoying those offline moments—building sandcastles, writing postcards, or even playing board games at a mountain lodge."

