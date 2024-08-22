Pune karigars hard at work as the city awaits the arrival of Ganpati Bappa

As the city of Pune prepare for the arrival of Lord Ganesha, karigars are hard at work adding the finishing touches to the idols. From sculpting minute details to giving it an attractive wash of paint, here’s a look. Ganpati Bappa idols are ready to be sold in Pune(Photo: Mahendra Kolhe/HT)

Karigars at work (Photo: Mahendra Kolhe/HT)

Two karigars toil at the workshop, throughout the day, to chisel out minute details on the Ganpati idols.

Spray painting of a Ganpati bappa idol(Photo: Mahendra Kolhe/HT)

Working on the details for hundreds of idols is a tedious task that takes a long time. Spray painting helps to reduce the time spent hand painting the details, but requires a steady hand and focused precision.

Ganpati Bappa idols are ready to be sold in Pune(Photo: Mahendra Kolhe/HT)

A pyramid of Ganpati idols are ready to be sold to eager customers, who are preparing for the beginning of Ganeshutsav