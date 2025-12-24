Rome's most iconic fountain, now has a fee
When in Rome...we guess
Rome is set to implement a modest access charge for visitors wishing to experience the Trevi Fountain up close, signalling a new approach to managing crowds at one of the city’s most popular attractions. Starting February 1, 2026, tourists will pay €2 (approximately ₹210) to enter the designated viewing zone nearest the fountain between 9AM and 9PM, the peak hours for visitor traffic. Access to the surrounding piazza will remain free throughout the day, ensuring the landmark can still be viewed and photographed from a distance without any fee.
Now before you roll your eyes, the fee isn't really about earning revenue for the city authorities. It's a mere crowd control measure. During peak hours, the fountain draws thousands of visitors, frequently clogging the narrow streets leading into the square. By limiting daytime access to the basin’s edge, authorities are hoping to ease congestion, enhance safety and safeguard the monument. Additionally, Roman locals are exempt from this nominal fee, so yes, this is a tourist-special measure.
While you're at it...
It goes without saying, there's plenty to do in Rome, either as the Romans do (pun intended) or even otherwise. But slow exploration, despite the rapid tourist pace of the hotspot, will prove to be truly rewarding. Start early at the Colosseum and Roman Forum, then wander through Trastevere’s cobbled streets for coffee. Step inside lesser-known churches like San Clemente or Santa Maria della Pace to experience the city’s quieter beauty. Spend an afternoon at the Borghese Gallery, followed by a stroll through Villa Borghese gardens. Toss a coin at the Trevi Fountain, then linger in Piazza Navona at dusk. As far as refueling goes, you already know you'll be spoilt for choice. But don't miss out on some authentic cacio e pepe, suppli, and gelato.
Do you feel called to pop a coin and your deepest wish into the Trevi Fountain?