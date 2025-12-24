Rome's most iconic fountain, now has a fee

While you're at it...

It goes without saying, there's plenty to do in Rome, either as the Romans do (pun intended) or even otherwise. But slow exploration, despite the rapid tourist pace of the hotspot, will prove to be truly rewarding. Start early at the Colosseum and Roman Forum, then wander through Trastevere’s cobbled streets for coffee. Step inside lesser-known churches like San Clemente or Santa Maria della Pace to experience the city’s quieter beauty. Spend an afternoon at the Borghese Gallery, followed by a stroll through Villa Borghese gardens. Toss a coin at the Trevi Fountain, then linger in Piazza Navona at dusk. As far as refueling goes, you already know you'll be spoilt for choice. But don't miss out on some authentic cacio e pepe, suppli, and gelato.