Sleep tourism: The new way to recharge while travelling

In a world where stress dominates and burnout feels unavoidable, the travel industry is turning to a comforting new escape: sleep tourism. Dubbed “napcations” and “dream tourism,” this emerging trend prioritises slowing down over sightseeing, offering travellers the opportunity to rest, reset, and recharge. According to a report by HTF Market Intelligence, sleep tourism is now a staggering $640 billion global market, projected to exceed $1 billion by 2028. Additionally, the Skyscanner Travel Trends 2025 report highlights the rise of wellness tourism, noting that 70% of Indian travellers seek holistic experiences, with 57% prioritising health during vacations—aligning perfectly with the goals of sleep tourism. “Sleep vacations give them a break from daily stress and routines, helping them rest better. It’s also a chance to step away from work and focus on themselves,” says Ashish Kumar, a Delhi-based travel advisor.

The Need for Rest

Sleep deprivation is a growing concern, with many people struggling to get enough rest. In India, 13% of the population averages less than five hours of sleep per night.

The demands of modern life—tight deadlines, constant notifications, and urban chaos—have made quality sleep a luxury. Chronic sleep deprivation often becomes the price for keeping up. “Sleep is the foundation of wellness,” says Mark Sands, Vice President of Wellness at Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. “Without it, everything else—nutrition, exercise, mindfulness—cannot reach its full potential.”

Reimagining the travel experience

Hotels and wellness retreats are addressing this need by curating experiences that prioritize sleep and overall well-being. "At Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, for instance, guests receive sleep kits containing lavender pillow pouches, subtle energies bliss blend oils, and The Little Book of Reconnection. For a tech-driven edge, biohacking tools such as sleep tracker rings allow experts to tailor advice for optimal rest. It’s not just about quantity but quality. We combine traditional remedies like Ayurvedic therapies with cutting-edge technology to ensure restorative sleep for every guest,” Sands explains.

Even the menus at some hotels are designed to enhance sleep. “Dishes like Pearl Millet Khichdi and Grilled Wild Salmon with Walnut Quinoa, paired with calming herbal teas, nourish the body and mind,” says Sumeet Suri, General Manager at The Westin Mumbai. “A good night’s sleep begins with mindful eating.”

Various hotel brands are providing curated sleep kits.

Personalised sleep solutions

Custom sleep packages are becoming a major attraction. "ITC Hotel's Sleeep Ensemble offers a pillow menu, sleep menu, and essential oils to cater to the growing demand for tailored experiences. Guests are increasingly seeking personalised wellness offerings,” notes an ITC Hotels spokesperson.

At The Westin Goa, bedtime is transformed into a luxurious ritual. “Layers of plush pillows, duvets, blackout curtains, and calming lavender balms create the perfect sanctuary,” says General Manager Harish Gopalakrishnan. “Our Heavenly Bed is more than just comfort—it’s designed for deep, restorative sleep.”

A holistic approach to sleep

The fusion of ancient wisdom and modern comforts is another key trend. “Our signature therapies like Shirodhara and Abhyanga calm the nervous system and promote relaxation. High-quality organic mattresses align with Ayurvedic principles for comfort and alignment. Ayurveda sees sleep as a pillar of health, and our therapies help balance the body and mind, creating a natural state of relaxation,” explains Abhilash K Ramesh, Executive Director of Kareli Group.

Wellness resorts are also embracing natural remedies as part of their sleep offerings. “We incorporate natural remedies like aromatherapy and herbal teas. Our Aparajita Tea, made from blue pea flowers, is a prime example of Ayurveda’s emphasis on calming the mind and body,” says Manish Goyal, founder of Sukoon Wellness Resort.