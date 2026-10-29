Thailand to host month-long Diwali festival across three provinces

Thailand is set to celebrate Diwali through November, with the Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026 bringing a month-long programme of cultural events, devotional music, Bollywood concerts and festive markets to three provinces. Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026 will feature diya-lighting ceremonies, Indian food, cultural performances, Bollywood concerts and festive markets

Organised by the Indian Association of Thailand (IAT) and the Thai–India Trade & Tourism Association (TITTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Embassy of India and other public- and private-sector partners, the festival will run from November 3 to 29 across Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket. All seven events will offer free entry.

The festival was officially launched at a press conference at the Tourism Authority of Thailand headquarters on October 30. It aims to build on the country's longstanding Thai-Indian community ties while attracting visitors from India, which accounts for more than two million arrivals in Thailand annually.

In Bangkok, celebrations will include events at ICONSIAM on the Chao Phraya riverfront and EMQUARTIER in Sukhumvit, alongside festivities at Central Group shopping centres in the capital, Pattaya and Phuket. The programme will feature diya-lighting ceremonies, Indian food, cultural performances and festive shopping promotions.

One of the highlights will be the Threads of Faith celebration in Little India, Phahurat, from November 20 to 24. On November 24, Diwali-related festivities will coincide with Loy Krathong and Gurpurab on the full-moon night, bringing together three celebrations rooted in light, faith and community.

The festival also comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and India in 2027, when the organisers plan a year-long programme to strengthen cultural, tourism and business ties between the two countries.

(Partnered content)