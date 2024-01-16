close_game
The fervour of Swifties is driving up travel interest across Europe

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2024 11:08 PM IST

According to data provided by Barcelona-based travel service agency eDreams ODIGEO, there’s been a massive uptick in air travel demand for the ‘Eras’ tour.

After the singer-songwriter Taylor Swift literally boosted the travel economy in the U.S, as confirmed by Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insights), a Denver-based travel and hospitality data provider in a study published in August last year, ‘Swifties’ are bringing the same enthusiasm to Europe. According to data provided by Barcelona-based travel service agency eDreams ODIGEO, there’s been a massive uptick in air travel demand for the ‘Eras’ tour coming to Europe, starting May 9 in France.

In a statement given to Reuters, eDreams confirmed a six-fold jump in flight demand to Stockholm between May 17-19.


In a statement given to Reuters, eDreams confirmed a six-fold jump in flight demand to Stockholm between May 17-19. Cities like Warsaw, Edinburg, Liverpool, and Stockholm where the musician will play her shows also saw 339%, 176%, 133% and 108% increase in demand respectively.

Beyond the above-mentioned cities, there’s also a rising interest in Vienna, Madrid, Zurich, Lyon, Milan, and Amsterdam. The firm also confirmed that American fans are driving transatlantic travel demand as they are planning to travel to see the singer perform in Europe.

