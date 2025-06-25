The rise of AI travel influencers: Can they be trusted?

It’s the age of artificial intelligence, and the travel industry is catching on. The evolution has been quick — automated chatbots are now being replaced by AI-generated influencers. Virtual travel influencers like Bengaluru-based Radhika Subramaiam and Germany’s Emma aim to provide localised suggestions and real-time updates for travellers.(Photos: Instagram / indiawithradhika, emmatravelsgermany)

Radhika Subramaniam, for instance, isn’t your regular travel content creator. Fluent in Tamil and English, this AI influencer can be in Paris by day and Tokyo by night — without flight costs, hotel bookings or delays.

AI influencers aren’t a new concept by any means — Kyra became Meta’s first AI influencer in 2022 and was soon followed by lifestyle-focused AI mom-fluencer Kavya Mehra — but are still fresh enough to be novel. It’s convenient, but can you really trust the travel recommendations of someone who has never packed a suitcase, eaten street-side chaat, or faced a delayed flight?

Radhika’s creators think you can. According to Sudeep Subash, chief revenue officer at Collective Artists Network, “She speaks multiple languages, never needs a visa, and doesn’t take breaks. For brands and tourism boards, that’s a dream. Plus, you can experiment with different styles, formats and tailor content for specific cities or festivals.”

As for whether her recommendations are trustworthy, Sudeep shares, “There is a team that reviews everything before it goes out. The effort to ensure authentic content is very human. But these personalities can analyse vast amounts of data for timely, location-specific recommendations.”

While AI influencers don’t need breaks, content creator Shubham Mansingka says crafting authentic guides through one’s experience gives human influencers an edge. “I once met some people who had used my Ladakh guide to figure out their trip. However, they did not know that I was the one who had written it! Such experiences can only occur with real people,” he notes.

Influencer Shenaz Treasury echoes this sentiment and insists, “Travel for me is meeting people and making real connections. AI cannot replicate stories that people have to share, and it only happens when you meet them physically.”

Other AI influencers around the world