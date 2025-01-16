The ‘TikTok Refugee’ Exodus: Chinese app RedNote sees an influx of millions of American users before TikTok ban

If you're someone who prides themselves in being chronically online, you've probably heard about the ongoing shift from TikTok to RedNote. This shift has been closely tied to the US government's proposal to ban TikTok, sparking a wave of users moving to the Chinese social media app RedNote in what can only be termed as a digital exodus. As this movement grows, the term ‘#TikTokRefugee’ has emerged, capturing the attention of netizens everywhere. TikTok and RedNote

What is happening?

The situation began unfolding when the US government proposed a ban on TikTok over national security concerns, citing the app’s ties to China and its handling of user data. The ban, which is scheduled to go into effect on January 19 (unless the Supreme Court halts it), would see TikTok removed from US app stores, making it unusable for many American users unless they install a VPN client.

In anticipation of the ban, many Americans have started migrating to other platforms. One of the most notable alternatives is Xiaohongshu or RedNote, a Chinese social media app that has quickly gained popularity as TikTok's possible replacement; Xiaohongshu means ‘little red book’ in Mandarin. As more and more Americans turn to RedNote, the term ‘#TikTokRefugee’ began trending on the platform and other social media apps. Furthermore, the app saw 100 million views under the hashtag this Tuesday and sparked around 2.5 million discussion threads according to The New York Times.

What is RedNote?

RedNote, owned by Shanghai-based Xingyin Information Technology, was established in 2013. It is a Chinese-language lifestyle, social networking, and e-commerce platform that blends elements of Instagram and Pinterest. Unlike other US-based alternatives like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, which many users feel are less creator-friendly, RedNote offers a more engaging, community-oriented platform.

Who are the ‘TikTok Refugees’?

The users joining RedNote are primarily American TikTok users or creators who are looking for a way to continue sharing their content, interacting with their audience, and discovering new trends. As more Americans join the platform, the term ‘#TikTok Refugee’ has gained traction, with millions of users migrating from their beloved TikTok to a newer, less native format.

Unsurprisingly, the shift to RedNote has put American users in closer contact with Chinese users who were already using the app; this direct connection has also led to a unique cultural exchange between users from both countries sharing tips on how to navigate the app which is primarily designed for Mandarin speakers. One other notable change is the increasing number of American TikTok refugees learning Mandarin to better interact with the platform leading to a significant spike in new Mandarin learners across platforms like Duolingo. The app reported a 216% growth in US users learning Mandarin since last year.

Netizens react

The influx of TikTok refugees into RedNote has not gone unnoticed by Chinese users. Many have welcomed the new arrivals with enthusiasm, offering support and even creating tutorial videos to help them navigate the app. One popular comment from a Chinese user on the platform summed up this hospitality: “Friends who come over from TikTok, I want to say, you are not refugees, you are brave explorers.” Other comments were overall rather wholesome as well.

The rise of the ‘#TikTokRefugee’ movement signals a shift in the digital landscape, with American users turning to RedNote as a potential replacement for TikTok. As the ban on TikTok looms, RedNote is positioning itself as a key alternative; the shift is also sparking cultural exchanges with many claiming this to be a ‘digital cold war’.