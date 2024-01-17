These are the best apps for travel planning in 2024

For almost a decade now, businesses have been rolling out apps and tools to make travel planning easier. Here’s a roundup of some expert-recommended applications that will make your upcoming vacation a hassle-free affair. From flight search engines that scours hundreds of airlines to find the cheapest flights to documenting apps that convert your photos into memories, here's a handy list of you need that are a must-download.

TURN TRAVEL MEMORIES INTO STORIES

Journi Blog is a travel documentation app that syncs photos, notes, and maps to create timelines of experiences. These digital assets can be turned into printed photo books to create stories across all devices. Journi’s premium membership provides the option to save journeys to the cloud and add weather and flight details to the account.

Cost: Free

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple App Store

ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR TRAIN TRAVEL

Trainman is an Indian railway app that offers a one-stop solution for ticket booking. The app provides a clean, user-friendly interface along with trip assurance. The app uses machine-learning techniques to predict PNR confirmation chances. Users can check coach positions, train routes, departure and arrival timings, and more.

Cost: Free

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple App Store

PLANNING MADE EASY

Wanderlog is a free travel app that allows users to plan various types of trips. It offers features such as creating an itinerary for road trips and organizing flight and hotel reservations for group travel. Wanderlog enables users to see accommodations, flights, and attractions in one place, view their plans on a travel map, and rearrange the order of places easily. Users can also import reservations, add links to their stops, and access their trip plans offline.

Cost: Free

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple App Store

GRAB THE BEST FLIGHT DEALS

Skyscanner is a flight search engine that scours hundreds of airlines to find the cheapest flights. It does not book flights directly—users can book through the airline or online travel agencies. It is good at flexible date searching, finding last-minute flights, and providing price alerts for specific dates/routes. It also delivers price alerts directly to users’ phones.

Cost: Free

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple App Store

YOUR PASSPORT TO AFFORDABLE ADVENTURES

Hostelworld is a travel app and trip planner for backpackers on a budget, connecting users with like-minded travellers and budget-friendly hostels across 180 countries. The app offers social features that allow users to connect and chat with fellow travellers, join local chat groups, and view travellers’ profiles. With nearly 16,500 hostels to choose from, users can find reasonable accommodation in unmissable locations and filter by location, price, room type, facilities, and more.

Cost: Free

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple App Store