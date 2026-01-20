This cafe in Tokyo delivers wrong orders, on purpose!

Recently, influencer Aakanksha Monga's reel went viral, where she talked about this cafe being one of the top spots on your itinerary when you visit Japan.

Rather than being seen as a flaw, these mix-ups are central to the café’s mission of promoting inclusion and reshaping societal attitudes toward cognitive decline. Visitors enter knowing that patience, understanding, and empathy are part of the experience, and instead of frustration, many find joy in the unpredictability and human connection that comes with it.

The Cafe of Mistaken Orders in Tokyo, Japan, is a one-of-a-kind pop-up café where getting your order wrong isn’t a problem but is actually the whole point. Located in Sengawa, this unique establishment turns traditional café service on its head by employing staff members who are living with dementia, openly embracing the possibility that your drink or dish might arrive differently than expected.

The idea behind the café aligns with a growing trend in travel and lifestyle preferences where meaningful cultural immersion matters more than superficial check-ins at tourist spots.

To support its staff, the café uses thoughtful adaptations, such as flowers instead of table numbers, to make everyday tasks easier for people struggling with memory. By actively involving them in a work environment, the café helps staff remain socially engaged and maintain a sense of purpose.

Operating as a monthly pop-up at venues like Orange Day Sengawa rather than a permanent location, the concept has been running since 2017 and often draws attention through social media, where visitors share their heartwarming experiences.

