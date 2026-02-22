Toy story or tough love? Internet says we’re team Punch anyway!

If you’ve been scrolling through your social media feed lately, you’ve likely seen a tiny, wide-eyed baby monkey clutching a stuffed orangutan like his life depends on it. Meet Punch (Panchi-kun), the world’s most famous Japanese macaque, who is currently at the center of a massive internet debate after a new video of him went viral

In the latest footage from Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo, Punch is seen being roughly dragged across the enclosure by an adult female monkey.

The tiny infant, looking terrified, eventually breaks free and scrambles back to his only source of comfort, his stuffed toy.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many calling the zoo cruel for leaving the baby in such a bully-filled environment.

Responding to the global backlash on February 20, the zoo issued a statement explaining that while the video looks heartbreaking to humans, it is actually normal monkey business.