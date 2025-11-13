Travel smart, not broke: Ways to save money while travelling

Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a long-haul adventure, the smartest travelers today aren’t just finding beautiful destinations; they’re finding clever ways to make every rupee stretch further. Travel creator Audy Yao (@travelwithaudy) shares a few simple hacks that can make a big difference in how much you spend on your next trip (without compromising on the experience). From free stopovers to eSIMs, these smart travel moves save money without cutting corners.

Get a travel credit card If you’re not collecting points on your everyday expenses, you’re basically giving up free flights. Travel rewards credit cards let you earn air miles every time you spend, whether that’s on groceries, petrol, or even your phone bill. Over time, those points add up and can be redeemed for free or discounted flights, hotel stays, upgrades, or even airport lounge access. Pro tip: look for cards that offer sign-up bonuses and no foreign transaction fees, so your purchases abroad don’t come with a surprise surcharge.

Try stopover programs Why fly straight from point A to point B when you can add a bonus city to your itinerary for free? Many major airlines offer stopover programs that allow you to explore their hub cities for 24–72 hours or longer, often without paying anything extra for the flight. Some even include discounted hotel stays or city tours, turning your layover into a mini-vacation. Double the destinations, same ticket price and it’s the smartest kind of detour.

Always travel with insurance It might not be the most exciting part of travel planning, but it’s the one that saves you the most when things go wrong. Flight delays, cancellations, lost luggage, or sudden medical emergencies can cost a fortune if you’re uninsured. A solid travel insurance policy doesn’t just reimburse you, it also gives you access to 24/7 assistance and peace of mind knowing you’re covered wherever you go.

Download offline maps Nothing kills the adventure vibe faster than being lost in a new city with no signal and no clue. Before you travel, download Google Maps (or your preferred map app) offline for all the areas you’ll be visiting. It takes two minutes but can save you hours of confusion, especially in places where data is patchy or expensive. You’ll still be able to search for landmarks, navigate turns, and find restaurants even when you’re completely offline.