close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Trips Tours / Tribute to Elvis Presley: All aboard Rock 'n' Roll Express

Tribute to Elvis Presley: All aboard Rock 'n' Roll Express

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 12, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Held annually in Sydney, Australia, it celebrates the king of rock’n’roll’s musical achievements

Donning sequin dresses, impersonators and fans of the legendary singer-actor Elvis Presley set out on a musical journey aboard the Elvis Express at the annual Parkes Elvis Festival.

Fans on a musical journey aboard the Elvis Express
Fans on a musical journey aboard the Elvis Express

Held annually in Sydney, Australia, it celebrates the king of rock’n’roll’s musical achievements and also marks his birthday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Two men dressed as Elvis sit on a bench as people board a train to travel to the annual Parkes Elvis Festival | Photo: AFP
Two men dressed as Elvis sit on a bench as people board a train to travel to the annual Parkes Elvis Festival | Photo: AFP
An Elvis tribute artist performs before people board a train to travel to the annual Parkes Elvis Festival | Photo: AFP
An Elvis tribute artist performs before people board a train to travel to the annual Parkes Elvis Festival | Photo: AFP
An Elvis impersonator gestures as he boards a train to travel | Photo: AFP
An Elvis impersonator gestures as he boards a train to travel | Photo: AFP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On