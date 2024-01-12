Tribute to Elvis Presley: All aboard Rock 'n' Roll Express

Donning sequin dresses, impersonators and fans of the legendary singer-actor Elvis Presley set out on a musical journey aboard the Elvis Express at the annual Parkes Elvis Festival. Fans on a musical journey aboard the Elvis Express

Held annually in Sydney, Australia, it celebrates the king of rock’n’roll’s musical achievements and also marks his birthday.

Two men dressed as Elvis sit on a bench as people board a train to travel to the annual Parkes Elvis Festival | Photo: AFP

An Elvis tribute artist performs before people board a train to travel to the annual Parkes Elvis Festival | Photo: AFP