Tribute to Elvis Presley: All aboard Rock 'n' Roll Express
Jan 12, 2024 06:23 PM IST
Held annually in Sydney, Australia, it celebrates the king of rock’n’roll’s musical achievements
Donning sequin dresses, impersonators and fans of the legendary singer-actor Elvis Presley set out on a musical journey aboard the Elvis Express at the annual Parkes Elvis Festival.
