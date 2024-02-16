Vibe 25: India marched for love during its first Pride Parade in Kolkata in 1999

As HT City turns 25 this year, we take a look at the first time love was celebrated in all its forms in India. In an effort to bring the LGBTQIA+ community to the forefront, the first-ever pride parade took place in the country happened on July 2, 1999 at Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata. It was called The Friendship Walk and began with a motley group of fifteen participants. They came from various cities across the country including, Mumbai and Bangalore. Participants of India's first pride parade that happened in Kolkata

The name of the march didn't even advertise the fact that it was a activity for the queer community, like the Gay Pride Liberation March like it was called in the US. Pawan Dhall, who was one of the original 15 participants, tells Firstpost, “That seemed too overt. We thought of calling it Human Rights March but that seemed too diffuse." The group ended up calling it The Friendship Walk in order to sound welcoming.

As the internet wasn't so much in use, organising the event was a challenge. It was organised via telephone, Yahoo groups and listservs. Unlike today’s colourful style statements, the participants wore bright yellow T-shirts with pink triangles, specially designed for this parade.