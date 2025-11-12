Why Booktopia is the hottest travel trend right now

Imagine waking to the scent of the ocean and quiet streets that have barely changed in centuries. Your only agenda? To read, write, or simply notice the small details. Welcome to the magic of the literary retreat. Alekhya focuses on workshops, guided by editors and published authors.

These dedicated, serene getaways that are gaining popularity, are focused entirely on writing, reading and creative development.

According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2026 report, nearly eight in ten Indians are already planning or considering a book-inspired getaway, solidifying this trend for the coming year.

Uninterrupted reading in the quiet of nature The Himalayan Writing Retreat in Satkhol, Nainital, is hidden among hushed forested corners, ideal for anyone seeking to read or write without interruption.

Debdatta Dasgupta, who leads the retreat, emphasises the goal: “We want participants to disconnect, slow down, and just be by themselves. The only thing we ask is reading.” While there is a flexible schedule with workshops, walks, movie nights, and book discussions, nothing is compulsory. “If someone wants to just sit and read, that is perfectly fine,” Debdatta says. “Many participants report rediscovering the sheer joy of reading, a difficult feat in a fast-paced world,” he adds.

Another location, The Himalayan Orchard Book Retreat in Shimla, offers guests a stay for a minimum of three nights with no fixed schedule. The property offers guests a personal desk, library access, and optional guided hikes.

Ankita Chaudhuri, a participant in one such retreat, says, “It is the perfect getaway for those who used to read thousand-page books over a weekend as kids, but can’t seem to get through a 100-page novella now. It brought back the joy of reading for me with a lot of adventure.”

Also, the cost of a literary retreat is determined by the bespoke offerings, which include the stay, meals, experiences, and workshops. Prices can start from around ₹35,000 and go up to ₹85,000.

Read, write, and learn from experts For those seeking a more structured experience, the Alekhya Writing Retreat near Kasol, combines inspiration with professional guidance. Hosted an hour and a half from the nearest major town, the retreat requires a 30-minute trek to reach its forest location, which offers home-cooked food and stunning views.

Mahima Sood, who hosts the retreat, says it focuses on workshops, guided by editors and published authors. This five-day course, costing around ₹50,000 all-inclusive, helps writers gain clarity on their work and even offers scholarships.

One attendee, Akshay Gajria, writing coach, fondly recalled the community and focused writing time, “It’s been a month since I left. I miss the place and the people I met there. The conversations... standing before the library and thinking which book to read, sitting under the sun, I had written a lot.”

Destinations that move inspiration The location of a retreat is paramount, chosen specifically for its history, culture, and atmosphere. For instance, the Bound Writers’ Retreat found its perfect starting point in a 200-year-old Portuguese villa on Goa’s Divar Island. Tara Khandelwal, the founder, explains that every activity —from food tastings to island walks — is designed to spark story ideas and help participants notice the small details around them. They even offer workshops with renowned authors like Samit Basu and Prayaag Akbar.

A major focus of these gatherings is building a sense of community. “Writing is a solitary job, so having a community is very powerful,” Khandelwal notes. Participants often form lasting bonds, starting writing groups, sharing work, and becoming each other’s first readers.