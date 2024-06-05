World Environment Day: Conscious travellers go vocal for local

You may love nothing better than to take off to distant lands, witness unique cultures and their way of life, sightsee in beautiful spots and try new cuisines. But there's a whole community of folks that is taking their love for travel to responsible high by travelling consciously and ensuring they reduce their carbon footprint. Meet conscious travellers who do their bit in more ways than one by opting to stay in eco-friendly accommodation, conserving water by reusing towels and more. On World Environment Day, here's taking a cue from them…



'Travel and tourism is responsible for 11% of the world’s carbon emissions' An increasing breed of conscious travellers today consider factors such as sustainability, local community engagement and cultural preservation when planning their trips (Shutterstock)

Talking about how sustainable travel is on the rise, Mallika Sheth, Co-Founder of TealFeel, a conscious luxury travel company, says, “There is a heightened global awareness of the environment and climate change and therefore a manifestation of that is seen in almost every industry. Travel and tourism is responsible for 11% of the world’s carbon emissions. Therefore, it’s not surprising that travellers are slowly but increasingly becoming aware of the impact of travel on the environment. Booking.com’s Sustainability Report in 2023 also indicates that 76% of travellers want to travel more sustainably.”



She adds, “It's great to see that 65% of travellers said they would feel better staying somewhere with a sustainable certification and about 75% of travellers seek authentic tours and cultural activities, with many are interested in learning about the local cuisine. This shows that travellers are looking for more engagement with the local community during their travels.”

This community of people puts effort into finding and selecting destinations that match their sustainable travel goals (Shutterstock)





'The principles of recycling, etc also apply in sustainable travel

Sheth explains how it starts at a basic level and says, “Of course, as human beings, we’re all conscious of doing the ‘right thing’ in our daily lives such as stopping the use of plastic bags, plastic bottles, we’re recycling, preventing food waste and conserving water amongst other smaller measures. The same thing now applies in travel – we go to places where others are doing the hard work of environmental preservation and wildlife conservation. By visiting these places, we get a first-hand view of what the “right thing” is.”

She charts how the demand for this has risen. “When we started the luxury travel design company in 2018, we didn’t hear much about sustainable travel. A lot has changed since then. On the supply side where hotels and lodges are delivering far beyond what they have to in order to meet green certification criteria and on the demand side clients are acknowledging that consciousness is necessary during travel and aids in mindful indulgence and consumption.”



'More hotels across India focusing on sustainability, today'

Going vocal for local, she reveals how India is big on the scene, “Today, a conscious traveller is more aware of the available options when planning a holiday and puts effort into finding and selecting destinations, accommodations, and activities that meet conscious travel criteria,” she says, adding. “Across India, whether in large cities, small towns or forests, there is an ever-increasing number of hotels that focus on sustainability. We see a lot more in nature-based destinations such as the forests of India where wildlife conservation and protection is of prime importance and done by the lodges in conjunction with local forest authorities.”

Sheth shares, “So many large and boutique hotels have made sustainability more than a priority. They grow fresh produce locally thereby reducing the travel of goods and raw material, they hire local talent and upskill them through education and training, they encourage and promote local craftsmen and artists by showcasing their art, they highlight local cuisine through curated menus, they protect water sources, etc. amongst other sustainability measures.”



Couples who have been there, done that

Travellers make it a point to select experiences to match sustainability in travel. And tents make for a perfect solution here by allowing for a natural footprint, while also making for a way to get close to nature.



Tent holidays are in sync with the principles of eco-friendly travel(Shutterstock)



For Nita Manek, homemaker, the annual travel plan for my husband and me always includes a tent stay at Manali in North India. “We feel this considerably reduces the environmental impact by conserving energy and lessening wastage.”

There are several green hotels and lodges in Saariselkä, Finland(Shutterstock)



Adds corporate executive, Rajiv Mehra, "The Northern Lights was on our bucket list as it is for a lot of people. In Finland we stayed at lodges that are preserving the planet without us knowing it. One in particular stood out. We went to Javri Lodge in Saariselkä where we found out about their sustainability and green certifications and all the things they do on a daily basis to protect their beautiful surroundings. It made us feel better being a part of it.”



Ranthambore also has a number of eco-friendly hotels and resorts(Shutterstock)

Muffazal Lakdawala, a doctor by profession shares more about his wilderness getaway was a lesson in eco-friendly travel. He says, “On my recent visit to Ranthambore, I was lucky to see the wildlife that I came to see, but I was just as impressed by how a hotel integrates itself in its surroundings. An ultra-luxury tented lodge, Aman-i-khas, did a fabulous job of balancing luxury with sustainability. There, they grow majority of their fresh produce onsite, harvest rain water and pride themselves on their recycling and composting measures. They really are immersed in nature. You won’t find immaculate lawns and flower beds here. Samba deer munching on foliage within the property is a clear sign that there is no real boundary between nature and you. The hotel also gave us a guide who taught you the nuances of the forest."