UAE debunks Golden Visa shortcut, says ‘claims have no legal basis’; netizens react

If your feed has been full of people suddenly dreaming of a forever-home in Dubai, you're not alone. Over the past few days, a claim began making rounds online: that the UAE is offering lifetime Golden Visas to any Indian who was willing to pay an upfront sum of ₹23 lakhs. But now, the UAE (United Arab Emirates) government has shut it down, according to an ANI report. UAE debunks Golden Visa claims

A statement released by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) clarified that the conditions for the UAE Golden Visa remain unchanged, and are strictly defined by official laws and ministerial decisions. “Interested individuals can find the official information on the Authority's website or smart application,” the ICP stated.

The clarification comes after a consultancy office based outside the UAE, Rayad Group, began promoting the idea that anyone could obtain a Golden Visa — no matter the category — via simplified routes and third-party consultations. But the ICP was clear: “These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE.” They also warned of legal action against those spreading misinformation and attempting to collect money by exploiting people’s hopes of living in the UAE. All Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels, the authority added. No external or internal consultancy is authorised to process these requests.

Meanwhile, the internet is not taking this well

Across social media, the reactions have been equal parts hilarious and dramatic. One user wrote, “Abb wo so-called influencers ka kya hoga 😂” while another added, “Oh, but I heard everyone was moving there tomorrow.” Then came the heartbreak: “So you're saying I can’t just sell my plot, buy the Golden Visa, and chill in Dubai for lifetime? Damn.” Someone else chimed in, “I was just 23 lakhs away from reaching 23.3 lakhs.” And in what might be the most accurate observation: “Whole X was only talking about this since last couple of days … poora postportem kar diya abhi tak.”

So no, you can’t buy your way into a forever vacation in Dubai through a shady link. But at least the comments are free.