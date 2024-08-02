Unveiling the hazards: The truth about vaping and hookah smoking

Our society has long battled with the dangers of tobacco smoking, but now faces an additional threat as vaping and hookah use among young adults surge. Driven by the allure of flavour, fashion, and social appeal, these practices obscure significant health risks demanding urgent attention. Tobacco smoke is linked to numerous cancers, including lung, bladder, stomach, oesophageal, and oral cancers(Shutterstock)

Tobacco smoke is linked to numerous cancers, including lung, bladder, stomach, oesophageal, and oral cancers. Smokers face risks of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), emphysema, asthma attacks, reduced lung function, fatigue, pneumonia, heart diseases, orodental problems, stroke, and infertility. Second-hand smoke, or passive smoking, is equally harmful. Pregnant women exposed to it may experience respiratory problems, miscarriage, or give birth to low-weight babies. Children exposed to second-hand smoke may suffer from developmental delays, growth retardation, asthma, and increased lung infections. Sharing smoking devices also heightens the risk of transmitting diseases like tuberculosis, flu, COVID-19, and herpes.

Initially marketed as a safer alternative, vaping has emerged as a significant public health issue, particularly among youth who mistakenly view it as harmless. Flavoured e-liquids and sleek devices hide potential health risks. Both traditional cigarettes and vaping products contain nicotine or flavoured liquids with various additives. Studies link vaping to lung damage, heart problems, asthma, bronchitis, and “popcorn lung,” caused by inhaling diacetyl. Certain additives in vaping products, like benzoic acid, propylene glycol, and diethyl carbonate, are known genotoxins and animal carcinogens.

The E-cigarette, or Vaping, product use Associated Lung Injury (EVALI) outbreak is associated with vitamin E acetate in e-cigarettes. Marijuana vaping has also become popular, compounding addiction risks. The addictive nature of nicotine in many vaping products increases the likelihood of dual addiction to both vapes and conventional cigarettes, posing a threat of lifelong dependency among young users.

Hookah smoking, often perceived as a cultural and social pastime, also carries significant health risks. Inhaling smoke from flavoured tobacco through a water pipe is falsely believed to be less harmful than cigarettes. However, hookah smoke contains 30-40 times more tar, 15-20 times more carbon monoxide, and 50-80% more nicotine compared to cigarettes. According to the CDC, a single hookah session can result in inhaling 350-400 times more smoke than one cigarette. The water in hookahs does not effectively filter out toxic chemicals, and prolonged use is linked to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and cancers.

Addressing these issues requires comprehensive public health campaigns to educate teenagers, parents, and educators about the risks of vaping and hookah. Regulatory measures are necessary to control the marketing, sale, and distribution of these products, especially to minors. As societal norms evolve and technology advances, proactive measures are essential to protect public health. Only through collective efforts can we prevent future generations from falling prey to the hidden dangers of vaping and hookah smoking. It’s time to quit these harmful habits and safeguard our health.

The author of this article is Dr Prashant Saxena, Senior Director & Unit Head Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Disclaimer: The veracity of the claims made in this article is the responsibility of the hospital and doctor concerned.

