Usha Vance’s unblinking stare and ‘fake smile’ at husband JD Vance's swearing-in ceremony leave viewers unnerved; read

At the 2025 US Presidential Inauguration, many moments went viral for all the wrong reasons and this one was no different. Usha Chilukuri Vance, now the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the United States, became the centre of attention not for her elegance or composure, but for the unsettling way she watched her husband, JD Vance, take the oath of office as Vice President. Standing proudly beside him, holding their young daughter Mirabel, Usha smiled radiantly. Yet, it was the unwavering, slightly unsettling smile that left viewers captivated. Throughout the swearing-in, Usha stared intently into JD Vance’s eyes, maintaining a frozen smile that never once wavered. Her facial expression, though intended to convey pride and support, seemed to come across as unsettlingly intense to some. The speculation quickly spread on social media that her smile, coupled with her unblinking stare, gave off a more obsessive vibe — something that didn’t quite match the celebratory nature of the occasion. Usha Vance smiling at Vice President of the United States JD Vance

“She’s clearly fuming that his eyeliner looks better than hers,” quipped one X user. “Usha Vance will get severe face ache soon if she doesn’t stop with the insane grin #Inauguration2025,” joked another. Others echoed similar sentiments, calling out the intensity of her expression. “Anyone else repulsed by Usha Vance’s fake plastered smile and batting her eyelashes for the camera?” one user asked. “Okay, but someone tell Usha Vance she DOES NOT have to keep the smile on at ALL times,” another commented. One more comment on Instagram was, “Usha’s inner voice the entire time “one two three. Show teeth and hold 2 3 4 5. Close mouth. 2 3 4 5. And show teeth 3 4 5.”

While the event was filled with oddities — including Elon Musk’s Nazi salute and some very awkward moments involving Mark Zuckerberg and Lauren Sanchez’s deep cut — Usha's strange smile stood out as one of the most bizarre and talked-about moments of the day. In a sea of peculiar moments, the Second Lady's gaze had the internet buzzing, sparking a mix of laughter, concern as well as confusion among viewers who couldn’t help but dissect every detail.