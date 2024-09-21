Venus in Libra is squaring Pluto in Capricorn tomorrow: Here's what it means for singles and those taken

Love can be a beautiful thing and for the cosmically-inclined lot of us, the last of Virgo season and the commencement of Libra season brings with it an astrologically approved transit if you may, to act as quite the natural enabler. Basically, we're referring to the Venus in Libra transit. Venus is the planet of love and beauty and it's also Libra's ruling planet, making for quite the opportune time to attract love, feel beautiful from the inside out and quite literally feel like your life is a movie (at least in terms of your love life). Venus in Libra will square Pluto in Capricorn on September 22: What does this mean for love and relationships?(Photos: NASA Science, X)

But this year, the transit is facing off against another conjunction which has been in motion since September 1. Say hello to the Pluto retrograde in the sign of Capricorn. Pluto and Capricorn go a long way back. And by long we mean from the year 2008 to March 2023. Yep. As a planet, Pluto has some formidable energy but the impact it tends to have is far from, say what a planet like Venus enables. To make it clearer, Pluto is the planet of transformation, death and destruction. And after a brief move away from Capricorn, it is back in the sign for one last time in our lifetimes before it shifts base to Aquarius till 2048. What does this mean? For those with important Capricorn placements in their chart, this will be a time of inner upheavals and foundation building as you find yourself confronted with your biggest insecurities. You are necessarily meant to trump them and life will be gala post November 19 (which is when Capricorns will be bidding adieu to Pluto for good!). But for the time being, the brief is to let all that's holding you back in life, come to the surface and eject out.

Coming back to our big astrological crossover, what does Venus in Libra squaring Pluto in Capricorn mean? Chaos is your short answer but there's more to that. What we have on our plates here is the classic tussle of power across all relationships, though there is a special emphasis on the romantic sector. For singles, this period can spell out a time of painful introspection, where you will be fighting the urge to fall back into the destructive patterns which govern all that you quantify as love in your life. Identify the patterns and break them, says Astrology and birth chart expert Kristina Antuna.

For those in love and together, be prepared to be tested as issues you thought you had worked through and discarded make a guest appearance. Financial patterns in tandem with your partner can also be a major defining aspect of the hurdles this conjunction will bring to you. Taking it slow and easy is the common word of advice then, no matter your relationship status.

Are you ready then, to make it to the other side of this cosmic event?