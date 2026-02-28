Wedding look secrets revealed: What Rashmika Mandanna told her hairstylist Sourav Roy for her Big Day…

Hairstylist and make-up artist, Sourav Roy, who hair-styled actor Rashmika Mandanna for her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda in Udaipur on Thursday, says, “From the very beginning my idea was something timeless and real for her hair on her big day.” Rashmika Mandanna with Vijay Deverakonda , (inset) Hairstylist and make-up artist, Sourav Roy

Speaking to us about how the look came alive, he shares, “I wanted to give her something that wouldn't overpower her features. I remember her telling me from the word go that 'I want long open hair.' And I had in mind that she didn't have heavy or stiff bridal hair, she wanted a lot of movement and so mermaid long hair waves was our whole idea about her hair. The centre parted, with subtle volume at the crown that framed her face.”



He adds, “Small pieces of sun-moon shaped accessory was used between her hair length as she loved the idea. When we shared here and there in hair strands with ear chains and maang-tika, it did the needful and gave her those authentic Indian bride with Sita vibes. And nothing too dramatic.”

Sourav has been working with Rashmika for quite some time now. He explains, “Getting on board with her as a hairstylist was very organic as I have been working with her for the last three years. So, like anybody, she wanted people who she knows and trusts to be there as a team.”

Revealing whether he was under pressure, he adds, “It was a huge responsibility for me, quite pressured with her being a national crush, someone who is loved so much. But nothing to make me or the team anxious. In fact, we were all excited and looking forward to this day.”

He spoke about the specific challenge of bridal hair: “The hair had to be photographed beautifully, last, and look clean throughout the entire process, as it’s bridal hair. Unlike our shoots, no touch-ups could be done as rituals go on for hours, and the style should all be set in place and last the same, so that was a challenge.”

Talking about the main day, Sourav shares the rush of emotions seeing the bride and groom happy together. “At the time of the main day, we all were very emotional. Seeing her with Vijay finally getting into a life-long bond and that it was happening was surreal. She was so happy and smiling, it was so beautiful to see her so happy with him. The energy and vibe was different at the entire wedding, as it was too dream-like to be true for us or all those present. As now we are like a family, so when we saw her getting emotional during rituals, we too were extremely emotional and overwhelmed.”

On what’s next with him as a stylist for her, Souravv says, “I have been working with Rashmika for three years now, including three-four films like Thamma, Sikander, and I recently finished Cocktail with her, and two more that I can't reveal much about. And I would love to continue working with her and strengthening our bond as a team.”