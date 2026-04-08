40 and expecting? 3 women reveal the realities of late motherhood in 2026

The biological clock used to feel like a scary countdown for women, but the rules are changing. Getting pregnant after 35 is no longer a late start, it is the new normal. High-profile announcements have normalised this transition. From Katrina Kaif welcoming her son with Vicky Kaushal at 42, to Karishma Tanna celebrating her “greatest gift” at the same age. Even actor Divyanka Tripathi, 41, recently shared her pregnancy announcement at the ripe age of 41, after 10 joyful years of marriage. It’s clear that motherhood in one’s 40s has officially moved from the headlines into the mainstream.

But this shift isn’t just for the cameras; it’s a conscious choice being made in offices and homes everywhere. “I made a decision to have a child at 35,” says Kalyani Burman, a 36-year-old Senior Manager from Delhi. “It wasn’t about delay for the sake of it, it was about reaching a place where I felt mentally confident to raise a child. In my early twenties, I simply didn’t have the emotional bandwidth or the knowledge I do now.” Her experience is no longer an outlier; it is the new face of the modern family.

According to the CDC’s 2025 provisional reports, birth rates in the U.S. declined for all women under age 35, yet notably increased for women aged 40–44. As for the Indian population, FMI’s “In Vitro Fertilisation Market: Global Industry Analysis 2021-2025 and Opportunity Assessment 2026-2036” shows a 5% year-on-year rise in patients over the age of 35 initiating IVF treatment. In urban centres like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, “late-start” families are becoming the primary clientele for fertility clinics.

Why kids at 40 is no longer a gamble For years, pregnancy after 35 was tethered to the daunting label of geriatric. Today, modern medicine has reframed that journey. Dr. Geeta Jain, HOD of Gynaecology & IVF at Aastha Hospital and Co-founder of Maccure Hospital, notes that technologies like NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing ) and genomic screening have fundamentally moved the goalposts.

“These tests have made pregnancy care more accurate and personalised. Instead of judging risk only by age, doctors can now directly check the baby’s genetic health early in pregnancy,” Dr. Jain says. “While age still plays a role because egg quality declines, a healthy lifestyle and proper pre-conception care can greatly improve outcomes. Today, both age and overall health are considered together, not age alone.”

Kalyani also highlighted a few of the precautions she took before conceiving and the tests, “Before we even started planning, I made sure we had a complete medical roadmap. My doctor made us run a full thyroid profile, CBC, HbA1c, AMH and checked my kidney and liver functions, along with a semen analysis for my husband. In your 30s and 40s, that information is power. It was so eye-opening that I actually convinced my friends to take a few tests, too. Seeing their results prompted many of them to start freezing their eggs immediately.”

And doctors seem to understand one imperative thing: care for a mature mother doesn’t just end at delivery. Physiologically, a body in its 40s requires a different pace of recovery than one in its 20s. “Women over 35 or 40 may need more time for physical recovery,” Dr. Jain explains. “The body heals more slowly, so proper rest, a nutritious diet, and monitoring health conditions like blood pressure or sugar levels become especially important. Emotional support is also essential as hormonal changes can affect mood and energy.”