8 ways to maintain vitality and fitness as you get older

It's everyone's dream to age gracefully while remaining alive and fit. While it is believed that age is just a number but it's never too late to prioritise your health. Exercise is all about keeping your heart rate up, your joints healthy and your energy levels high

Here are some simple methods to keep your charm and energy as you age, as suggested by fitness and health influencer Yash Birla.

Keep your body active

Staying active is essential for maintaining fitness with age. However, your golden years occur when your body no longer feels like it and your hormones fail. Age causes a decline in testosterone levels, making it difficult to lose weight and preserve muscle mass, while belly fat grows.

Stay active by jogging, working out at home and by going to the gym. However, high-intensity activities do not constitute the entirety of fitness. If you find dancing enjoyable, dance! Exercise is all about keeping your heart rate up, your joints healthy and your energy levels high. The idea is consistency, not intensity. Move your body and it will appreciate you for years to come.

Nourish your body

Your body is your temple so you should take care of it. Nobody expects you to give up your guilty pleasures, but a well-balanced diet will go a long way. Include colourful fruits and vegetables, entire grains, lean meats and healthy fats in your diet.

Always remember hydration is your best buddy, so always keep your water bottle near you. Another thing to note is that little dark chocolate never hurts anyone. Don't forget that it's not about starving yourself but about providing your body with the nutrients it needs to grow.

Embrace mindfulness

Life might throw you curveballs but it all depends on how you respond to it. Stress may be a sneaky visitor so it's time to show it the door. Embrace mindfulness methods such as meditation, deep breathing and journaling. Let go of what you can't control and concentrate on the present. A quiet mind results in a healthy body. Remember that a big hearty laugh is the finest medication for your spirit!

Cultivate strong relationships

Our companions are like the glue that keeps us together. Social interactions are like a miraculous medicine for your health. Stay in touch with your loved ones, whether through phone calls, coffee dates, or virtual hangouts. Surround yourself with positive individuals who encourage you and celebrate who you are. Laughter, love and shared experiences are the keys to a content heart.

Prioritise your sleep

Many processes slow down as the body ages, including its ability to repair itself. Sleep allows your body to recharge, mend and revitalise. Aim for seven to nine hours of peaceful sleep each night. Create a nightly ritual that includes a warm bath, a cup of herbal tea and some relaxing music. Switch off your devices at least an hour before bedtime and create a relaxing sleep environment to help fall asleep quickly. You'll wake up refreshed and ready to face the day.

Prioritise self-care

It's okay to prioritise yourself. Listen carefully as your body communicates its requirements. If you need a day off, take it. If you want to go on a lone beach holiday, plan it. Are your joints aching? Find strategies to cure it on time before it worsens. Self-care is not selfish, it is a necessary component in the formula for living your greatest life.

Nourish your skin and overall appearance

The brilliance of your skin is the first indicator of your vitality. So don't leave it out. As your skin loses moisture and suppleness, nourish it with moisturising creams. A nutritious diet and adequate hydration can enhance your skin's natural radiance.

Schedule regular medical check-ups

Medical check-ups are necessary throughout life, but things can go wrong quickly in your adult years. Regular medical exams allow you to identify potential problems before they become serious concerns.

Set up appointments for annual check-ups, screenings and tests. Making these checkups a priority will ensure a smooth and healthy trip through life.