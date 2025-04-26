Ayurvedic potli therapy: All you need to know about this healing tiny bag

Beauty and wellness influencers have been swearing by a ‘brand new’ cure-all practice on YouTube and Instagram — potlis. This trend started after celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah posted a series of DIY potlis for hair growth, PCOS and pain relief, and migraines. Several wellness brands also joined the bandwagon, launching artisanal poultice bags. All you need to know about the Ayurvedic potli therapy

How potlis work

This time-honoured Ayurvedic practice combines heat, pressure, and the medicinal qualities of herbs. “The rhythmic motion of the massage and the aroma of the herbs have a calming effect on the nervous system, making it effective for reducing stress and promoting relaxation,” explains Dr Anjana Kalia, Ayurvedic expert and nutritionist at Bloom Clinix.

Traditional potlis

Certified vaidya Chandan Swami shares, “The two most traditional ingredients in Ayurvedic potli ingredients are crystal salt and carom seeds (ajwain).” These are particularly helpful for pain relief. “Other commonly used herbs include turmeric, neem, ashwagandha, ginger, and eucalyptus for their specific healing properties,” adds Dr Kalia. Camphor potlis are recommended for travelling at high altitudes with low oxygen.

Origin of potlis

The origin of this therapy can be traced back to around 3000 BCE to 1500 BCE, when it was used to hold medicinal herbs or powders, grains, and sand. These bags were heated and applied to the various parts of the body to improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and promote overall healing. From royal physicians treating monarchs with herb-filled sachets to grandmothers crafting homemade potlis in kitchens, these healing bundles are a time-honoured tradition in Indian history and households.

A modern POV

While the use of medicinal Ayurveda may be controversial from an allopathic perspective, small-scale studies suggest that potli therapy can provide relief.

“This is true for conditions such as osteoarthritis, frozen shoulder, and general muscular tension. However, large-scale, randomised controlled trials are limited,” informs Dr Prashant Sinha, general physician at PSRI Hospital, adding, “The use of heat in any therapy, including potli, does help, which is why hot compresses are recommended for musculoskeletal pain.”

Points to remember

There is value in integrating potli therapy as a supportive or complementary treatment in certain cases. However, it should not replace primary medical treatments.

Dr Sinha cautions, “People with circulatory issues, diabetes-related neuropathy, or open wounds should avoid such therapy unless medically cleared.”

Other risk factors include burns or irritation, especially in people with sensitive skin, or allergic reactions from some herbs.

DIY potli therapy

Ayurvedic potli therapy, when combined with proper medication and treatment, can provide relief for a litany of ailments. Here are some of the more common ones by Ayurvedic nutritionist Shweta Shah.

Rapid hair growth potli:

A warm potli made with 1 tsp each of black cumin (kalonji) and fenugreek (methi) seeds, and 10–11 cloves, dry roasted and tied in cloth, is massaged on the scalp for 5–10 mins to boost hair growth, reduce dandruff, and strengthen roots.

Acidity relief potli:

Dry roast 2 tbsp each of ajwain, saunf, and jeera with 1 tsp dry ginger and optional rock salt, tie in a cloth, and gently massage on the abdomen to relieve acidity, gas, bloating, and support digestion.

Migraine relief potli:

A mix of 2 tbsp ajwain, 4–5 cloves, 1 tsp dry ginger powder, 2 tbsp rock salt, and tulsi (optional) is lightly roasted and tied into a warm potli to massage the forehead, temples, and sinuses, easing migraines and improving breathing.

Sinus relief potli:

Roast 2 tbsp ajwain, 2–3 pieces of camphor, 1 tsp dry ginger, and eucalyptus leaves/oil, tie in a cloth potli, and inhale the vapours for quick relief from sinus congestion.

PCOS and menstrual pain relief potli:

Tie dry ginger, flaxseeds, ashwagandha, fenugreek, and ajwain in a potli, warm it on a dry pan or in oil, and gently press on the lower abdomen for 10–15 minutes to ease cramps, reduce bloating, and support hormone balance and menstrual health.

Sleep restoration potli:

Place a potli of half a cup of fennel seeds (saunf), 3 black peppercorns (kali mirch), and 2 green cardamoms (elaichi) under your pillow nightly to calm the nerves, reduce stress, and enhance sleep quality. You would be able to feel the difference in 11 days, and refresh the potli after 21 days.