Beware of skin fungal infections in the monsoon; Dermats share prevention tips

Skin fungal infections are rampant not only during the monsoon season but can even affect you during the hotter months of September and October. Around 4.1% of Indians suffer from serious fungal diseases, as per the National Institute of Health. Here are a few quick pointers to defend yourself against these pesky infections, even as we transition out of the monsoons. Tight clothing can also contribute to skin fungal infections.(unsplash)

Tight clothing can also contribute to skin fungal infections.(unsplash)

What are Skin Fungal Infections?

Known as dermatomycosis, these are diseases that are caused by the accumulation of fungi on the skin, hair or even nails. Fungi such as yeast and dermatophytes feed on keratin, a protein found in skin, hair and nails. The most common infections are:

1. athlete’s foot (affecting toes and the skin between toes),

2. ringworm (which can affect any area of the body) and

3. jock itch (which affects the groin area).

Causes of Skin Fungal Infections

Dr Aditi Dalvi Deshpande, MBBS, MD Dermatology, Renee Skin Clinic, Mumbai, explained that such infections are most common in areas that remain warm and moist. These include areas like the groin, under the breasts, between the toes, and in skin folds. Furthermore, sweat buildup can contribute to skin fungal infections. Therefore, it’s recommended to shower at least once a day, or twice if you’re particularly active or prone to sweating, as per Dr. Deshpande.

Tight clothing can also contribute to skin fungal infections. Dr. Swathika S, of Dr. Swathi’s Skin and Cosmetic Clinic, Chennai, suggested wearing natural fabrics like cotton — they are preferable as they allow the skin to breathe and reduce moisture accumulation. Dr. Swathika also recommended avoiding synthetic fabrics that can block sweat.

Moreover, weaker immune systems are more prone to infections. To boost your immune system, it is imperative to eat a diet rich with probiotics, such as yoghurt and fermented foods.

Symptoms of Skin Fungal Infections

The Cleveland Clinic noted the following symptoms of skin fungal infections:

1. Itching, soreness, redness or rash in the affected area.

2. Discolored, thick or cracked nails.

3. Pain while eating, loss of taste or white patches in mouth or throat.

4. A painless lump under your skin.

Treatment

Skin fungal infections are usually treated with topical antifungal creams or even orally-ingested antifungal medication. The duration of infection depends, with mild infections lasting up to 2-4 weeks and more serious infections up to several months. Consult your doctor as soon as possible in case you notice any such symptoms of skin fungal infections.

Prevention

All hope isn’t lost, though. There are several ways to prevent these unpleasant infections, especially by changing your environment. Dr. Deshpande advised, “Maintain good air circulation, use fans or dehumidifiers, and keep damp areas dry. Regularly cleaning with antifungal agents can prevent the spread of spores.” Stay healthy and safe this monsoon!

Story by Samiksha Kasyap