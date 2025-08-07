Beyond fitness bands: The new wave of wearable wellness devices

Across Hollywood and Bollywood, health tech is a quiet, powerful signal of self-care. Celebs have been sporting their favourite wellness accessories: wearable health tech. Actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Alia Bhatt and Jennifer Aniston have been spotted with Oura rings, while Katrina Kaif is regularly seen with a continuous glucose monitor patch on her arm. The shift is being fuelled by rising stress, changing habits, and a growing desire for health tools that blend into life.

Now, it’s not just A-listers; people in the real world, too, are now relying on wearables that go far beyond step counts and sleep scores.

As per a report by Grand View Research — an India and US-based market research and consulting company — the global wearable health tech market stood at $60 billion (nearly ₹5 lakh crore) in 2023 and is projected to cross $170 billion (over ₹14.2 lakh crore) by 2032.

Wearable health markers

Today’s wearables can tell you if your skin is dehydrated, track your hormone levels through sweat, and nudge you to rehydrate or rest. And health influencer Varun Duggirala is on board: “I’m turning 43 next week; the older I get, the more I want health to feel effortless. Wearable tech gives me an easy way to track signals I’d otherwise ignore.”

Global beauty and health companies are investing in wearables that prioritise prevention over correction, and India’s not far behind. SkinKraft, a Hyderabad-based skincare brand, uses artificial intelligence to create customised skincare regimens. It does not make wearable devices, but collects data on your skin type, environmental exposure, and seasonal needs to suggest tailored product combinations. Similarly, Bengaluru’s Ultrahuman offers a smart ring that tracks sleep, glucose, hydration, and stress patterns, syncing with an app to give daily readiness scores.

Another rising trend is LED acne patches from World Beauty Care that zap inflammation and boost healing without invasive steps. These patches use light therapy to kill bacteria and calm inflammation.

Health tech that goes skin deep

International wearable health tech is both smart and subtle. Take the Wireless Sweat Sensor Patch by Caltech researchers: it’s a transparent sticker placed behind the ear which detects hormonal changes through sweat, estrogen, cortisol, stress, and cycle fluctuations via an app, with no need for blood tests.

Amorepacific’s Printed Skin Patch, a flexible sheet applied to the face, monitors hydration levels in real time. By day’s end, it tells you when your skin needs a boost, helping adjust skincare or water intake.

Brands like Myant and Hexoskin have embedded sensors into everyday clothing like shirts and leggings. These smart garments track heart rate, breath, and movement for detailed fitness insights.

There are also Light Mandalas, which use colour, sound, and vibration to restore emotional balance. L’Oréal’s Cell BioPrint collects real-time data on skin health to recommend targeted products.

How accurate are these gizmos?

Wearable wellness tech is gaining popularity because it helps people feel more connected to their health. These devices offer real-time feedback on stress, hydration, recovery, and other subtle shifts in the body. For many, this early insight means they can make timely lifestyle changes before symptoms become visible. The appeal lies in being able to personalise routines rather than rely on guesswork.

However, while the feedback feels empowering, experts say the data should be seen as supportive, not diagnostic. Lakshay Bhaktiani notes, “These devices can highlight early signs of fatigue or mineral loss, but their accuracy depends on the device and how it is used.” On the other hand, Anjana Kalia agrees, adding, “They can show hydration trends, but should be treated as a guide, not a diagnosis.”

Hormone-monitoring tools are also attracting interest, especially among women, but their clinical reliability is limited. As Bhawuk Dhir points out, “Wearables may reflect stress patterns, but they cannot confirm hormonal imbalances or replace lab tests.”

Despite these limitations, many continue to rely on them. As Bhaktiani explains, “The data is not always perfect, but it helps people feel more in tune with their body.” That sense of awareness is what keeps them coming back.