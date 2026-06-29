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'Consistency matters far more than intensity': Aayush Sharma on fitness

The actor believes in showing up for yourself every day, even on difficult days, without seeking validation.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 04:12 pm IST
By Ruchika Garg
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Known for his sharp screen presence and evolving performances, actor Aayush Sharma has also built a strong identity beyond films - one rooted in fitness, grooming, and personal discipline. A quick scroll through his social media reveals intense workout sessions, structured routines, and a refined sense of style, but for the actor, transformation goes far deeper than aesthetics.

The 35-year-old talks about style, self care, and why routine matters more than motivation

For Aayush, discipline is less about visible rewards and more about consistency. He believes in showing up for yourself every day, even on difficult days, without seeking validation. “While physical transformations may begin for a film role, it eventually becomes personal - driven by health, mindset, family, and the life lived away from the camera. The real change lies not in appearances, but in the commitment to oneself every single day,” he says.

Whether sporting a beard, stubble, or a clean-shaven look, Aayush prefers keeping things adaptable, often depending on the demands of a role. “Personally though, I lean towards a stubble, effortless, rugged, and balanced look. Long shoot hours, makeup, and harsh lighting require careful skincare maintenance, which I manage through proper preparation, cleansing, and allowing the skin recovery time,” he says.

If there’s one piece of advice he wishes he had followed earlier, it is to start skincare young and remain consistent.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ruchika Garg

Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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