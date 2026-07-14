Covid-19 cases in India: Doctors say no need to panic, but don't ignore symptoms like fever, cough and body ache

Covid-19 is back in news in India after eight cases and two related deaths - a 60-year-old man and a 46-year-old man - were reported in Andhra Pradesh. The surveillance has been strengthened and hospitals have set up isolation wards, while neighbouring state Odisha has also stepped up Covid monitoring in districts bordering Andhra Pradesh. The news may be whispering panic back into our minds, doctors say sporadic infections years after the pandemic first hit the world, are expected.

Take proper caution and care if you or someone close to you exhibits Covid-19 symptoms. (Freepik)

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According to doctors, SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate globally and has transitioned into an endemic pattern, much like influenza and other respiratory viruses. Periodic increases in cases are driven by viral evolution, population immunity, and seasonal behavioural changes rather than a return to the pandemic phase.

"For the most part, these infections will manifest in a mild form and will very rarely need hospitalization. However, old and chronically ill patients should keep a lookout and consult the hospital in case their condition deteriorates," says Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant, Chest Physician, Bronchoscopists, Intensivist and Sleep Disorders specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel Mumbai.

What happened?

Two individuals, who were being treated for serious underlying health conditions, subsequently tested positive for the virus. The first death occurred on June 28 at Christian Medical College, Vellore, after the man was being treated for a severe lung infection, kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension. According to reports, an RT-PCR test conducted after his death confirmed he was Covid-19 positive. In the second case, a man from Kadapa succumbed to severe lung infection and related complications at the Government General Hospital-RIMS. Following medical protocol, contacts of the deceased were traced and screened. Out of the 40 samples collected, eight individuals tested positive, say news reports.

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Early symptoms of Covid-19 resemble those of other viral infections and may include fever, cough, cold, diarrhea, headache, body pain, muscle aches, and sore throat, says Dr Ankita Baidya, HOD and Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi. However, not every fever, body ache, or cold indicates Covid-19. Wearing a simple mask helps prevent further spread.

Who is at higher risk?

For a vast majority of the population with prior immunity, the current strains feel like a standard seasonal flu or respiratory viruses. However, for individuals with underlying medical conditions and comorbidities, the infection may still cause complications, explains Dr Shiba Kalyan, HOD - Pulmonology, Shalby International Hospital, Gurugram.

Chronic Diabetics: Fluctuating glucose levels can compromise immune-response times.

Fluctuating glucose levels can compromise immune-response times. Kidney, Lung, Liver and Heart Patients: Respiratory inflammation places additional strain on the heart and renal systems.

Respiratory inflammation places additional strain on the heart and renal systems. Elderly 60+ population: Age-related decline in lung capacity and immunity naturally makes recovery slower.

Age-related decline in lung capacity and immunity naturally makes recovery slower. Immunocompromised: Individuals undergoing active cancer therapies or on long-term steroid medications.

What to do?

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"Early action is more important than self-diagnosis. If symptoms develop, stay home and minimise close contact with others, especially elderly or immunocompromised family members; take a Covid test within the first day or two of symptom onset if possible; rest well, stay hydrated, and manage symptoms with supportive care; wear a well-fitting mask if you need to be around others; and seek medical evaluation promptly if symptoms worsen, breathing becomes difficult, or you belong to a high-risk group. Early isolation also helps reduce viral shedding and limits onward transmission," says Dr Jatin Ahuja, Consultant, Infectious Disease, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

Is the monsoon likely to cause Covid-19 to spread more?

The monsoon itself does not make the virus more infectious, but it may create conditions that can facilitate the spread of respiratory illnesses. "During rainy weather, people spend longer periods indoors in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces, increasing opportunities for airborne transmission. At the same time, influenza and other seasonal viral infections also circulate, making it difficult to differentiate illnesses based on symptoms alone, explains Dr Ahuja.

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For most people, simple preventive measures such as maintaining good ventilation, practising hand hygiene, staying home when unwell, and wearing a mask in crowded indoor settings if symptomatic remain effective. Individuals at higher risk should be particularly mindful of these precautions and remain up to date with recommended vaccinations where applicable.