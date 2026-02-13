Ditch the dinner: Why ‘admin nights’ are the new Galentine’s trend

Move over, fancy brunches and floral arrangements. This Galentine’s Day, a new kind of "girls’ night" is taking over the group chat: admin nights. From clearing out 1,000 unread emails to finally booking that long-overdue dentist appointment, these sessions turn the dreaded to-do list into a social event (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Instead of fighting for a dinner reservation, friend groups are gathering with laptops, planners, and piles of laundry to tackle the "boring" parts of adulthood together.

From clearing out 1,000 unread emails to finally booking that long-overdue dentist appointment, these sessions turn the dreaded to-do list into a social event.

Why is doing paperwork with your besties suddenly the ultimate vibe, you ask? According to Namrata Jain, psychotherapist and relationship expert, it’s a direct response to our high-distraction era.

"There’s more to do than ever, but fewer uninterrupted hours to do it," says Jain. "When backend tasks remain pending, the brain holds on to them as ‘open loops,’ which quietly increases stress and mental load. Doing these tasks at night offers temporary relief because completion brings a sense of closure."

Jain notes that the collective focus of the group creates a momentum that’s hard to find solo. "The brain shifts into an ‘auto-response’ or flow state where effort feels lower and focus improves. This shared presence reduces the feeling of doing life alone."

Body doubling and the ‘dopamine hit’ For younger millennials and GenZ, admin nights aren't just about productivity. They are a survival tactic for adulting. Dr Aditi Govitrikar, supermodel and mental health advocate, points out that this trend borrows from a well-known productivity hack.

"The concept draws from the 'body doubling' technique often used by people with ADHD, working alongside others can boost focus, reduce procrastination, and make daunting tasks easier," says Dr Govitrikar.

She explains that the practice helps combat the anxiety of "the pile-up." "Everyday tasks such as doing the laundry, paying bills, or answering emails can produce anxiety often resulting in avoidant behaviors. An admin night offers participants the tiny dopamine hits of ticking activities off their list, while enjoying the benefits of socialization."

A sustainable way to socialise In an economy where a single night out can dent your monthly budget, admin nights offer a low-cost, high-reward alternative. Dr Govitrikar notes that the "high financial and emotional costs associated with traditional socialising" make these slower-paced evenings feel more rejuvenating.

However, the experts warn against letting productivity consume every social interaction. Jain emphasises that while these nights are a great tool for coping, they shouldn’t replace true rest. "What’s important is not to use them as a substitute for self-time or deeper relationships. They are a tool for connection, not an identity."

3 tips for hosting your own admin galentine’s: Use the Pomodoro technique where 50 minutes of deep admin work followed by 10 minutes of "tea and gossip" breaks.

Keep it cozy. Think matching pajamas, a great playlist, and low-effort snacks like a grazing board.

Celebrate when a friend finally hits "send" on a difficult email or organises their tax folder.