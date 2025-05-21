Everything you need to know about adult acne

On some days, a look in the mirror can crush your mood. Because right there, for everyone to see, is a spot that has developed on your face, unpermitted. So, it is important to understand why adult acne occurs to both heal it and take preventive measures. Before making any major skincare changes, always consult your dermatologist, who can also prescribe medications in certain cases. Everything to know about adult acne

The ‘why’ of adult acne

Stress and pollution: Play a major role in making acne worse.

Diet: Food with a high glycemic index can trigger acne flare-ups.

Hormones: For adults who deal with acne, the problem might lie with their hormones.

Hormonal tests to decode your body’s signals

Testosterone and DHEA-S: DHEA-S and a low SHB level could spike oil production and clog pores.

SHBG and Free Androgen Index: A low SHBG score shows susceptibility to acne flare-ups.

Iron and Lipid profile tests: High cholesterol and iron dysregulation could also lead to breakouts.

Thyroid and Vitamin B12 tests

Home remedies for oily, acne-prone skin

Make a paste with multani mitti, sandalwood powder and lemon juice. Apply to skin as a spot treatment — this will dry out acne without hurting your skin. If your skin feels tight later on, apply yoghurt to the surrounding areas to prevent dryness.

Fighting acne if you have dry skin

Hydrate tactically: Use lightweight niacinamide serums to reduce inflammation and improve the skin tone. Follow up with a good moisturiser to maintain balance.

Topical treatments FTW: Make sure you dab on retinoid or antibiotic gels such as clindamycin, which works by slowing down bacterial growth. This will help shrink any angry or inflamed acne spots overnight.

Be gentle with your skin: Skip aggressive parlour facials, as they might end up pushing bacteria deeper into your skin. To help the skin heal faster, reduce dairy intake, remove makeup at the end of the day, and avoid picking at pimples.

The author of this article is Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, who is a leading dermatologist and skin allergy specialist in Delhi.