Everything you need to know about vector-borne diseases, Dengue precautions, and symptoms

Unseasonal rains have been hitting the city, and you are bound to find areas that have accumulated water that’s now standing stagnant. In 2024, there were 19,385 dengue cases registered in the state, a stark increase from the 8578 cases that were reported in 2022. A 2025 report published in the Nature journal showed a link between dengue cases and climate change. A new study published in The Lancet also warned that vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya could become endemic in Europe as the mosquitoes that transmit these viruses spread farther north due to global warming. Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes and is common in tropical climates(unsplash)

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people and is common in tropical and subtropical climates. Dr Divya Gopal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, says, “There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue, but supportive care is critical.” It is very important to stay hydrated throughout. “If one cannot eat or is continuously vomiting, hospitalisation might be needed,” explains Dr Gaurav Gupta, Consultant Internal Medicine, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, adding that if the blood platelet count drops below 50,000, one should consult a doctor.

What are the symptoms of Dengue?

The symptoms usually begin between 4 to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, and they can last anywhere from 2 days to a week.

Mild dengue symptoms include sudden high fever (up to 104°F or 40°C), severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscles and joint pain (often called break-bone fever), nausea and vomiting, fatigue, skin rash, mild bleeding of the nose or gums

Severe Dengue can look like Hemorrhagic Fever and includes severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in vomit or stool, difficulty in breathing, cold or clammy skin, rapid drop in blood pressure



Prevention is better than a cure