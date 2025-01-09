Face taping: Is this viral Botox alternative worth the hype?

What if a simple strip of tape could help you wake up with smoother skin? Face taping, a viral beauty hack, is taking over social media as a wallet-friendly alternative to Botox. But does it truly work, or is it just another fad? To find out, we asked the experts. Face tapping is the new alternative for botox. (Source: Instagram)

Face taping involves applying adhesive strips or tapes to targeted areas such as the forehead or around the eyes, before bed. This practice promises to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles overnight. Fans and social media influencers swear by its ability to deliver a smoother, refreshed look with consistent use, making it a popular choice for those hesitant about injectables.

What exactly is face tapping?

Face tapping is also known as the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) or facial acupressure and is rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). “Face tapping involves rhythmically tapping specific pressure points on the face and neck with your fingertips. This practice is said to stimulate collagen production, increase blood circulation, and promote lymphatic drainage,” explains Dr. Sonali Kohli, Consultant - Dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

While Botox directly targets muscle movement to prevent wrinkles, face tapping is promoting relaxation. “Face tapping works as a supportive method for skin rejuvenation but doesn’t have the same immediate or targeted effect as Botox,” adds Kohli. “It’s more of a preventative or maintenance tool than a quick fix for deep wrinkles.”

Face tapping vs botox

The appeal of face tapping lies in its non-invasive, needle-free nature, making it a comforting choice for those apprehensive about injectables. By enhancing circulation and relaxing facial muscles, tapping can lend the skin a more refreshed and lifted appearance.

However, experts caution against equating its results to Botox. “Face tapping lacks scientific validation and cannot be logically compared to Botox, as the two involve entirely different mechanisms and outcomes. While Botox is a medically approved procedure with proven results in reducing wrinkles by temporarily relaxing muscles, face tapping is more of a wellness technique with no clinical studies to substantiate its effectiveness,” says Dr Mandeep Singh, HOD of Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and Cosmetic Surgery at Paras Health, Gurugram.

Botox directly freezes the muscles responsible for wrinkles, something face tapping cannot achieve. “While tapping improves skin tone and elasticity over time, it doesn’t eliminate dynamic wrinkles or provide the dramatic anti-aging results Botox offers,” Kohli explains.

That said, tapping can complement Botox treatments. Maintaining skin health and reducing stress—two factors that exacerbate aging—can make tapping a valuable addition to a holistic skincare routine.

Things to consider

Experts recommend viewing face tapping as part of a broader skincare regimen rather than a standalone botox alternative.

“Face tapping is a great way to support your skin’s natural processes,” says Kohli. “But if you’re looking for specific, long-lasting wrinkle treatment, Botox remains unmatched in its precision and results.”

While face tapping offers an accessible and gentle approach to skincare, it is not a substitute for more advanced cosmetic procedures. Instead, it serves as a supplementary practice for those prioritizing overall skin health and wellness.