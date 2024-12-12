Glossy and hydrated: Lip oil takes over winter beauty routines

As the chilly winds of winter settle in, lip oil has emerged as the season’s most sought-after beauty product. With over 30 million views on Instagram, fueled by trending ASMR videos of its smooth application, lip oil has got the attention of beauty enthusiasts. Combining the hydrating benefits of a lip balm with the glossy finish of a lip gloss, this multitasking marvel is redefining how we care for and style our lips during the colder months. With over 30 million views on Instagram, fueled by trending ASMR videos of its smooth application, lip oil has got the attention of beauty enthusiasts.

Why is lip oil all the rage this winter?

In recent years, lip oil has transitioned from a niche product to a mainstream essential. This winter its popularity is soaring due to its ability to tackle one of the season's biggest beauty woes: dryness. Makeup artist Divya Arora, says “Unlike traditional lip glosses, which can often feel sticky or drying, lip oils are enriched with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, almond oil, or hyaluronic acid. These components ensure lips remain soft, supple, and protected against harsh winter conditions.”

The benefits

Cold air and indoor heating can strip your lips of moisture, leading to chapping and flakiness. Lip oils penetrate deeply to replenish moisture levels, keeping lips healthy and hydrated.

Traditional glosses are infamous for their tacky texture. Lip oils offer a silky, lightweight finish that delivers a natural, radiant sheen without the sticky mess.

Many lip oils are infused with vitamins and antioxidants, such as Vitamin E, which not only nourish the lips but also protect them from environmental damage.

Whether worn alone for a subtle glow or layered over lipstick for added shine, lip oils are incredibly versatile. They work equally well for casual days or glamorous evenings.



Lip oil vs lip balm

Both lip oils and lip balms are winter staples, but they serve slightly different purposes. Lip balms are the go-to for instant relief from dryness and work as a protective barrier against the elements. They often come in thicker, wax-based formulas that seal in moisture. On the other hand, lip oils not only hydrate but also add a touch of glamour with their glossy finish.

Makeup artist Saheli Lekhari explains, “Lip balms are great for prepping lips, especially overnight, but lip oils elevate your daytime look. They keep lips soft while adding a natural shine that photographs beautifully.”

Trending lip oils

Berry tones, soft mauves, and sheer reds are the shades of the season, providing just the right hint of color while enhancing your natural lip tone. For those who prefer a minimal look, clear lip oils remain a timeless choice.

Top tips for application

“To get the most out of your lip oil, exfoliate your lips gently before application to ensure smooth coverage. Reapply throughout the day to maintain hydration and shine, especially in extremely cold weather,” tells Lekhari.