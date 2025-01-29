Hibiscus tea: A vibrant, caffeine-free herbal drink that gives daily dose of health and wellness

Bright, tangy, and bursting with benefits, hibiscus tea is more than just a beautiful beverage. It's a powerhouse of wellness in a cup. Hibiscus tea deserves a spot in your daily routine for its numerous health benefits.

With its vibrant red colour and refreshing taste, this herbal tea is an ideal addition to your daily routine. Here’s why you should start sipping hibiscus tea for both its flavour and its impressive health benefits.

A natural remedy

If you’re looking for a natural way to support your cardiovascular health, hibiscus tea is the answer. Numerous studies have shown that drinking hibiscus tea regularly can help lower high blood pressure. It works by relaxing the blood vessels, leading to improved circulation and reduced strain on the heart. For those managing hypertension, a cup of hibiscus tea could be a simple yet effective part of your daily regimen.

And, it doesn’t just lower blood pressure. It also helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol. By supporting healthy cholesterol levels, hibiscus tea plays a vital role in promoting heart health and reducing the risk of heart disease. With each cup, you’re giving your heart the love it deserves.

Moreover, the antioxidants in hibiscus tea fight oxidative stress and free radicals, protecting your body from cellular damage and inflammation. By neutralising these harmful agents, hibiscus tea helps keep your skin glowing, your body healthy, and your immune system strong.

Known for its natural diuretic properties, it helps reduce bloating and supports healthy metabolism, making it a perfect choice for those looking to manage weight and feel their best.

How to make hibiscus tea

Making hibiscus tea is quick and simple. Here’s how you can prepare this invigorating drink with the help of a recipe from Palak Nagpal, a clinical nutritionist.

1. Steep-dried hibiscus petals in hot water for 5-7 minutes.

2. Strain the petals and discard them.

3. Add a spoonful of honey or your preferred sweetener for a touch of sweetness.

With its health benefits and delicious flavour, hibiscus tea is a simple yet effective way to support your wellness.