Holi 2025: Essential tips to help protect your eyes during the festival

As the festival of Holi approaches, it's important to keep eye safety in mind. While celebrating with colours, many people overlook the potential risks to their eyes, especially for those who wear contact lenses. While celebrating with colours, many people overlook the potential risks to their eyes(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Doctors warn that the chemicals in Holi colours can cause serious eye injuries or infections.

Here are some essential tips from eye specialists to help protect your eyes during the festivities.

Dr Samir Sud, co-founder and director of Sharp Sight Eye Hospital Delhi, advises caution during Holi as colours may contain harmful chemicals like lead, mercury, and chromium.

He says, “These can cause eye injury or permanent vision damage. Contact lens wearers should avoid them, as colours can get trapped under lenses, leading to irritation, infections, or corneal damage. Instead, wear protective eyewear like sunglasses or goggles. After playing, rinse your eyes with clean water and avoid rubbing them, as it can cause corneal abrasions. If you experience pain or redness, consult an ophthalmologist immediately.”

Dr Ashish Amar, Sr. Eye Consultant at Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, also warns against wearing contact lenses during Holi.

He says, “Colours can get trapped, causing irritation, infection, or corneal damage. Remove lenses before playing and wear glasses or protective eyewear instead. If colours get in your eyes, rinse immediately and avoid rubbing. If pain persists, seek medical attention. For extra protection, use natural colours, tie your hair, and apply coconut oil around your eyes.”

What to do if colour gets into your eyes:

If Holi colour gets into your eyes, rinse them thoroughly with clean water.

Do not rub your eyes, as this can give rise to irritation or damage.

If irritation or pain persists, consult an eye doctor immediately.

Other eye safety tips for Holi:

Opt for natural or organic Holi colours, which are less likely to cause harm to your eyes.

Try to avoid touching your eyes or face while playing Holi.

Tie your hair back to prevent liquid colors from dripping into your eyes.

Apply coconut oil around your eyes to create a protective barrier.