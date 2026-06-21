How to choose a yoga mat that actually works for you

A yoga mat is more than just a workout accessory — it is the foundation of every practice, from gentle morning stretches to intense vinyasa flows. Today, with countless options available across materials, thicknesses and price points, choosing the right yoga mat can feel overwhelming. Even luxury houses like Dior and Louis Vuitton are stepping into the wellness space, turning yoga mats into design-led lifestyle accessories.

The right yoga mat can shape your entire practice (AI Generated Image)

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Experts, however, say functionality should come before aesthetics. The ideal mat is one that suits your body, complements your practice and works well in the environment you practise in. On International Day of Yoga today, certified yoga experts share what to keep in mind before buying your first yoga mat.

Grip comes first

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{{^usCountry}} Before anything else, check how well the mat holds you and the ground beneath. “Your hands and feet should not slide in poses like downward dog or plank. This is especially important in Indian conditions, where tiled or marble floors, combined with heat, sweat and humidity, can make surfaces slippery,” says Naveen Sharma, yoga expert at Yoga Circle by Cult, Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before anything else, check how well the mat holds you and the ground beneath. “Your hands and feet should not slide in poses like downward dog or plank. This is especially important in Indian conditions, where tiled or marble floors, combined with heat, sweat and humidity, can make surfaces slippery,” says Naveen Sharma, yoga expert at Yoga Circle by Cult, Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What to look for: If you’re buying in-store, press your palms into the mat and shift your weight slightly to test for slip. Gently push the mat on the floor to see if it stays in place. When shopping online, look for terms like non-slip or sweat-resistant. What material should you choose? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What to look for: If you’re buying in-store, press your palms into the mat and shift your weight slightly to test for slip. Gently push the mat on the floor to see if it stays in place. When shopping online, look for terms like non-slip or sweat-resistant. What material should you choose? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The right material depends on how you practise, how much you sweat, and where you practise,” says Sharma. Depending on your needs, he recommends: Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE): These mats are lightweight, affordable, and ideal for beginners or those who travel frequently

Natural rubber mats: These offer superior grip and durability, making them suitable for hot yoga and intense flows, though they may not suit those with latex allergies

Cork mats: These perform well in humid conditions and improve grip with sweat, but they tend to be firmer and come at a more premium price point

PVC mats: These provide durability and cushioning, often preferred for slower practices

Cotton mats: Traditional and breathable, these work best for meditation and pranayama but may need layering for grip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The right material depends on how you practise, how much you sweat, and where you practise,” says Sharma. Depending on your needs, he recommends: Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE): These mats are lightweight, affordable, and ideal for beginners or those who travel frequently

Natural rubber mats: These offer superior grip and durability, making them suitable for hot yoga and intense flows, though they may not suit those with latex allergies

Cork mats: These perform well in humid conditions and improve grip with sweat, but they tend to be firmer and come at a more premium price point

PVC mats: These provide durability and cushioning, often preferred for slower practices

Cotton mats: Traditional and breathable, these work best for meditation and pranayama but may need layering for grip {{/usCountry}}

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What to look for: If you sweat more or practise in humid conditions, opt for natural rubber or cork for better grip. For beginners or those who travel, lightweight TPE mats are a practical choice.

How thick should your mat be?

A mat that’s too thin can strain your joints, while one that’s too thick can affect balance. Experts recommend a mat that is 4mm to 6mm thick for most practitioners, as it offers the right mix of cushioning and stability. However, Simran Bhana, a Mumbai-based certified yoga instructor, says, “Poses that put pressure on the knees, back or neck may require a mat that is at least 8mm thick as the extra cushioning helps protect joints while maintaining comfort and safety.”

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What to look for: Check the thickness listed in millimetres and match it to your needs — 4–6mm for everyday practice, and thicker options if you need extra joint support or prefer slower, floor-based routines.

How long should your mat be?

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A standard yoga mat is about 6 feet long and 2 feet wide, but taller people should look for extended versions. Bhana says, “If you commute or attend classes regularly, a lightweight, easy-to-carry mat is essential, while those who practice at home can opt for heavier mats with more cushioning.”

What to look for: Sharma suggests picking a size that supports your full body length. Also consider its weight based on your routine — lighter for travel, thicker and heavier for home comfort.

Where to buy your yoga mat

Decathlon: Starting at ₹ 649; foam mats that are beginner-friendly and budget-friendly

649; foam mats that are beginner-friendly and budget-friendly Wakefit: Starting at ₹ 1,395; lightweight TPE mats suitable for beginners and regular use

1,395; lightweight TPE mats suitable for beginners and regular use Wiselife: Starting at ₹ 2,075; TPE mats that balance affordability and portability

2,075; TPE mats that balance affordability and portability Aerofit: Starting at ₹ 3,070; cork and natural rubber mats ideal for humid conditions and intense sessions

3,070; cork and natural rubber mats ideal for humid conditions and intense sessions Tego Fit: Starting at ₹ 3,799; PVC sticky mats designed for better grip during practice

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