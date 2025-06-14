How to cope with the grief of loss?

The fragility of life comes to the fore following tragic incidents such as the Air India flight crash on June 12 that shook the entire nation. Whether experienced firsthand or witnessed through news coverage, such incidents are deeply heartbreaking. In these moments, navigating the overwhelming and layered emotions of grief becomes an essential part of coping. Here are some steps suggested by experts on how one can cope with these feelings. If you are experiencing grief from a distance, acknowledge your feelings and talk to someone you can trust.(Photo: Adobe Stock)

The emotional impact of a mass tragedy

The aftermath of a mass tragedy often brings a wave of intense emotions — shock, sorrow, a sense of loss, and deep uncertainty. Dr Praveen Gupta, principal director and chief of neurology, Fortis Hospital, says, “Along with people who have experienced it firsthand, people who are not directly connected or involved can also experience significant anxiety about their future, and in this case, it is their future travel plans. They can develop a fear of uncertainty in their life.“ Survivors might fear facing similar traumatic events again in the future.

News consumption and social media scrolling, especially focused on a particular incident, can be triggering. “This can leave a direct impact on the brain, inducing feelings of fear even further. One might also experience a deep sadness for the people who have lost their lives in the incident,” says Dr Praveen.

Other reasons, he explains, are empathy and emotional contagion: “Humans are inherently empathetic, allowing us to connect with others’ emotions. When we witness suffering, our brain’s mirror neurons activate, enabling us to feel the pain of others as if it were our own. This process, known as emotional contagion, means that observing others’ distress can evoke similar feelings within us.”

Processing the trauma

If you’re grieving from afar, recognise your feelings, limit news intake, and reach out to a trusted person. “Try finding a safe space with your friends and family where you can truly express your emotions. Express emotions to yourself as well. Expressing is the beginning point of moving towards healing,” says Dr Preeti. Anything that can provide a sense of normalcy, like exercising, journaling, or even listening to music amid the chaos, can help with healing.

If you know someone who has witnessed it, it might elicit feelings of anxiety. “To help them, try to be gentle and not too pushy. Listen more and don’t ask for gruesome details until they open up themselves. Being there for them physically also goes a long way. Look out for signs if further professional help is needed,” says Dr Pavitra Shankar, associate consultant - psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare.

Some tips to keep in mind

1. Recognise and accept feelings of sadness, anger, or confusion. These emotions are valid responses to witnessing or learning about a tragedy.

2. Maintain a routine that includes healthy eating, regular exercise, and adequate sleep can strengthen your resilience. Avoid using substances like alcohol or drugs as coping mechanisms.

3. Meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga can help calm your mind and provide a sense of grounding.

4. If feelings of sadness persist or interfere with daily life, reach out to a mental health professional.

Reach out for help at these contact numbers: