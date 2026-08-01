Meet anti-anxiety jewellery, the wellness trend you can fidget with

Do you often find yourself fidgeting with your chain, bracelet or ring? Imagine if you could breathe in and out of your pendant, spin a part of your ring, and move the beads on your bracelet to bring calm to the chaos in your mind? It turns out, fidget toys have found a stylish new avatar. Spinner rings, tactile bracelets and breathing pendants - collectively being dubbed “anti-anxiety jewellery” - can be used instead of squishy toys and fidget spinners as discreet, wearable stress-busters.

Anti-anxiety jewellery is blurring the line between fashion and function (Representational Image)

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The trend is being talked about more after a video by content creator CA Sarthak went viral. The video has fetched over 1.2 million views. In the clip, he points to the growing popularity of these accessories and how even luxury maisons are embracing such jewellery, fuelling conversations around accessories that do more than simply make a style statement.

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What is anti-anxiety jewellery?

{{^usCountry}} Spinner rings that rotate with a thumb, bracelets with movable beads and pendants are designed to slow your breathing are finding their way into jewellery boxes. These kinetic pieces are being marketed as subtle tools to help ease everyday stress, while blurring the line between fashion and functionality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spinner rings that rotate with a thumb, bracelets with movable beads and pendants are designed to slow your breathing are finding their way into jewellery boxes. These kinetic pieces are being marketed as subtle tools to help ease everyday stress, while blurring the line between fashion and functionality. {{/usCountry}}

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The appetite for such pieces comes at a time when conversations around mental health have become increasingly mainstream. According to UNICEF, around one in 10 people in India experience some form of mental health condition, while a February 2026 Sapien Labs study found that Indian adults aged 18-34 ranked 60th out of 84 countries in mental well-being.

Jewellery with purpose

For Ritu C, founder and designer of The Ethereal Store, the idea behind the brand’s Trey Ring - which has three dangling discs - stemmed from her own habit of fidgeting. She says, “I realised I was constantly playing with pieces in our existing collections that had coins or dangling elements. That got me thinking that maybe interacting with the jewellery should be the whole point.”

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Rather than a surge in demand for fidget jewellery alone, Ritu has noticed consumers becoming more open to self-soothing. “From adult colouring books and worry stones to tactile products, adults are reaching for more things to help them regulate stress. Trey just became the little thing they kept reaching for, and it also happened to be a piece of jewellery they loved wearing.”

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Most buyers, she says, are working professionals in their late twenties and thirties, drawn to the idea of “wearing something that’s functional and looks good” instead of carrying a separate fidget toy.

One customer’s feedback has particularly stayed with her. “They told me they had started picking at their skin less because they reached for the ring instead. Almost everyone has some little habit when they’re anxious - twirling their hair, picking their skin or tapping their fingers. For many of our customers, this ring has become their version of a fidget spinner,” she notes.

The trend is also palpable in the luxury space. Cartier’s Clash de Cartier collection, for instance, incorporates movable studs and flexible elements, while Messika’s Move collection and select designs from Piaget celebrate jewellery that shifts and moves with the wearer. Though these collections aren’t positioned as mental health products, they reflect a growing appetite for jewellery that engages the senses as much as it adorns.

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When jewellery does more

For designers, the trend signals a broader shift in what consumers expect from their jewellery. “Tactile jewellery isn’t a medical solution, but it reflects a growing desire for pieces with purpose that offer a quiet moment of pause amidst today’s fast-paced world,” says jewellery designer Neha Roongta, founder and creative head at Neha Roongta Fine Jewellery.

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She believes the appeal lies in blending functionality with fine craftsmanship. “The challenge isn’t simply adding a spinning band or movable element; it’s integrating functionality without compromising elegance, craftsmanship or luxury. Every mechanism must feel seamless, intuitive and beautifully engineered.”

Whether tactile jewellery becomes a lasting category or a passing trend remains to be seen. But its growing popularity suggests that people are increasingly looking for accessories that do more than make a style statement.

Can jewellery really calm your mind?

It may, but not in the way the name “anti-anxiety jewellery” might suggest. “There is a plausible psychological basis, although the evidence specifically for fidget jewellery remains limited,” says Dr. Amita Puri, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and Director, Optimus Center for Well Being, Citizen Hospital & Deaddiction Center, Gurugram.

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“Repetitive tactile stimulation can shift attention away from intrusive thoughts and provide a grounding experience. In psychology, we often encourage grounding techniques that engage the senses during periods of heightened emotional arousal. For some people, manipulating a ring or beads can serve a similar purpose,” says Dr Puri.

However, she cautions against viewing such accessories as a substitute for professional care. “If anxiety is causing persistent distress, interfering with work or relationships, disrupting sleep, triggering panic attacks or leading you to avoid situations, then it is time to seek professional help. A fidget ring can support coping; it cannot replace psychological therapy or, when clinically indicated, medication.”

Where to buy anti-anxiety jewellery?

Anti-anxiety jewellery is becoming increasingly accessible across price points. Homegrown label The Ethereal Store offers its tactile rings and jewellery for around ₹1,700, while Salty retails fidget and spinner rings starting at ₹830. Bling Queen also has spinner rings priced from ₹1,599. For a wider range of styles and budgets, marketplaces such as Amazon and Etsy feature everything from stainless steel spinner rings and bead rings to breathing pendants and sensory jewellery.

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