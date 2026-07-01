National Doctors' Day| Dr Noor Dhaliwal: Burnout and mental health have become important conversations among physicians

Dr Noor Dhaliwal, 28, is a pediatric resident in USA and one of the young voices representing the new generation of medical professionals. Trained in a demanding clinical environment, she was an integral part of the frontline workforce caring for patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Noor Dhaliwal, 28, is a pediatric resident in the United States of America.

As an early-career doctor, she offers a first-hand perspective on the realities of modern medical training, changing patient expectations, and the evolving healthcare landscape.

Q. What it means to be a doctor in your generation? Being a doctor is incredibly rewarding and uniquely challenging. Compared with previous generations, we have made advances in technology, evidence-based guidelines, and medical knowledge, that enables us to provide better care than ever before. I also really appreciate how burnout and mental health have become important conversations among physicians now, and how my generation is more open about seeking support and prioritises work-life balance unlike many physicians in the past.

Q. What irritates you the most as a doctor? One thing I find quite challenging in pediatrics is when misinformation from social media or unreliable sources creates fear or confusion for families regarding treatment, vaccines, or common illnesses. Rather than seeing it as frustrating, I try my best to listen to their concerns without judgment, take time to explain the evidence, and use it as an opportunity to educate the patient.

Such moments remind me that being a pediatrician is not just about treating illnesses, but also about being a trusted source of information and helping families make informed decisions for their children.

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