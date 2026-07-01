National Doctors' Day| The youngsters do not prepare themselves medically, says senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr SM Tuli

With over five decades of experience, Dr S. M. Tuli is one of India's most celebrated orthopaedic surgeons and is widely regarded as the ‘Father of Bone and Joint Tuberculosis’ for his pioneering work in the field. A sports injuries and joint replacement surgeon and former Professor and Head of Orthopaedics at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), he developed the internationally recognised "Tuli's regimen" for the treatment of spinal tuberculosis. Over a career spanning generations, he has witnessed orthopaedics evolve dramatically while continuing to champion clinical judgement, ethics and compassionate patient care. Dr S. M. Tuli is one of India's most celebrated orthopaedic surgeons and is widely regarded as the 'Father of Bone and Joint Tuberculosis'.

Q. What it meant to be a doctor in your generation? A. We are very fortunate that our country has been upgrading the facilities with the passage of time at international level. I remember up until 1987, there was nothing available beyond X-rays. Almost investigations related to orthopedics, neurology, they were all X-rays. But, then in 87, MRI came in which was progressive for our country.

Q. What irritates you the most as a doctor? A. The entire country has changed demographically. 20% of the population is between the age of 60 and 80 and most people in that age group are carrying not one but multiple illnesses. But, the younger generation does not prepare themselves medically that how will they navigate through their health one the cross 60. There needs to be more awareness and more facilities and those facilities need to just not be created but reach concerned people, which is where we find difficulty. We create facilities, put it in papers, advertise it but it does not reach the person for whom we have made it.

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