Paresh Rawal claims drinking urine healed his knee injury; experts weigh in

In a recent revelation that has sparked widespread debate, actor Paresh Rawal shared his unconventional method to recover from a knee injury — drinking his own urine. Paresh Rawal admits to drinking his own urine; medical experts share thoughts

Paresh said that he had sustained a knee injury while shooting for a film in Mumbai and was promptly rushed to a hospital.

“Veeru Devgan (director, actor Ajay Devgn’s dad) had come to visit when I was in [hospital],” the 69-year-old told Lallantop, adding, “He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning.”

According to the actor, consuming his own urine helped him expedite his discharge from the hospital from two-and-a-half months to a month-and-a-half.

The actor’s comments have sparked intense discussions online, particularly among medical experts. Dr Kanwarpal Singh Gill also took to X to share his thoughts:

Dr Gaurav Prakash Bhardwaj, director of joint replacement surgery at PSRI Hospital, says, “Urine mainly contains waste products that the body is trying to eliminate, such as urea, creatinine, and salts. It does not contain nutrients or healing agents.”

Nutritionist Dr Anjana Kalia tells us, “From an Ayurvedic perspective, urine therapy or Shivambu Chikitsa, has been mentioned in ancient texts. However, modern Ayurveda and scientific medicine do not strongly recommend drinking urine to cure specific injuries.” She adds, “Some individuals claim personal benefits from it, but there is no strong clinical evidence proving that it speeds up recovery in a reliable way.”