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Parkinson's Care: Why early signs and empathy matter

On World Parkinson's Day today, experts highlight early signs, caregiving realities and the need for better access.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 01:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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On World Parkinson’s Day, the conversation is moving beyond understanding the condition. This year's theme, Bridge the Care Gap, brings attention to a reality many families quietly live with - delayed diagnosis, limited specialist care and the emotional labour that comes with managing a progressive condition.

World Parkinson's Day is observed annually on April 11. (Credits: Shutterstock)

In recent years, global names like Ozzy Osbourne and Michael J Fox have spoken openly about living with Parkinson's, helping shift the narrative from stigma to visibility.

What is Parkinson's?

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that affects movement, coordination, and, over time, speech and cognition. It develops gradually, often beginning with subtle, easy-to-miss signs. The condition is lined to the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, though the exact cause is still not fully understood. Experts say it is usually a mix of genetic factors, environmental triggers, and cellular changes.

While there is no cure yet, early diagnosis, medication, therapy, and lifestyle support can significantly improve quality of life.

The signs we often overlook

Doctors say the earliest symptoms are rarely dramatic.

Doctors say caregiving requires both structure and empathy. Medication timings need to be precise, homes may need small modifications for safety, and routines around sleep, meals, and light movement can bring stability. “Encouraging independence in small ways is equally important. It helps preserve a sense of identity,” said Dr. S K Jaiswal, Clinical Director – Neurology, CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad.

If you meet someone with Parkinson’s

Be patient: Movements and speech may be slower

Listen fully: Let them finish without interruption

Don’t assume: Symptoms don't reflect how they feel

Offer help, don't impose

Keep interactions normal and respectful

Be mindful of overwhelming environments

 
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