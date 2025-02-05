PM Modi on India’s growing obesity problem: Akshay Kumar and experts weigh in

Obesity is emerging as a major public health concern in India, with sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and stress contributing to its rapid rise. According to a study published in The Lancet Global Health in 2023, India witnessed a sharp increase in obesity rates over the past decade, with nearly 40% of adults either overweight or obese. This rate is alarming, given its association with serious health issues like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. To tackle obesity, experts recommend healthy oils, proper diet, adequate sleep, and exercise.

PM Narendra Modi's recent address at the inaugural of the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, highlighted the growing obesity crisis in India. He emphasised the importance of physical fitness, particularly among the youth, and urged the nation to adopt healthier lifestyles. He said: “In our homes, ration comes at the beginning of the month. Till now, if you used to bring home two litres of cooking oil every month, then reduce it by at least 10 per cent. Reduce the amount of oil we use every day by 10 per cent.”

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following Prime Minister Modi's address, also highlights significant concerns regarding the consumption of processed foods in India that contribute majorly to obesity. The survey underscores that 54% of India's total disease burden is attributed to unhealthy diets, with a notable increase in the intake of highly processed foods rich in sugars and fats. The survey cites data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), indicating that the prevalence of obesity is significantly higher in urban areas (29.8% in men) compared to rural regions (19.3% in men).

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his disciplined fitness regime, also took to social media to reinforce the PM's message. In a widely shared tweet, he listed four key steps to combat obesity:

Enough sleep Fresh air and sunlight No processed food, less oil – Trust the good old desi ghee Proper exercise and workout

We speak to experts to understand Akshay’s suggestion in detail and how these habits can transform a body.

Avoiding processed foods and choosing healthy oils

Health experts agree that these measures are essential in controlling obesity and improving overall well-being. According to Nisha Madal, a nutritionist at Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram, certain oils are good for the body while others should be avoided that can cause inflammation and weight gain.

“Opt for extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and cold pressed coconut oil (in moderation) due to their healthy fats that support metabolism and satiety. Flaxseed oil, mustard oil, and walnut oil are other choices that provide omega-3s, reducing inflammation. Eliminate vegetable oils like soybean, canola, corn, and sunflower oil, as they are high in omega-6 fatty acids, promoting inflammation and weight gain. Also, avoid hydrogenated oils (trans fats) found in processed foods,” she notes.

Mustard oil along with coconut, sesame and sunflower oil are some of the most used oils in Indian households. Mustard oil gives food a strong aroma and flavour and has digestive properties that balance toxins in food. It promotes heart health, boosts immunity, supports digestion, enhances skin health and is generally one of the healthier options of oil.

Trust the desi ghee

The desi ghee is packed with conjugated linoleic acid (a fatty acid important for human health) which helps in weight loss. Ghee also provides a quick source of energy, reducing the need for stored fat and is an excellent source of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) which help in maintaining a healthy weight.

Ghee can help in reducing obesity with multiple health benefits. “It improves digestion, reduces inflammation, supports the immune function, hunger satisfaction, flavour enhancement of healthy food,” says Dr Amit Pandey, HOD, Physiotherapy Dept at Asian Hospital, Faridabad.

The main misconception about ghee is that it leads to fat accumulation and causes weight gain. However, consuming ghee in moderation as part of a balanced diet is not likely to cause weight gain and can even have potential health benefits due to its healthy fat composition; the key is to practice moderation and not overindulge.

“Ghee contains essential fatty acids like linoleic acid (a fatty acid that is essential for human health and growth), arachidonic acid (a fatty acid that plays a role in many biological functions) and linolenic acid (a fatty acid that's found in many plants and fish) which form ingredients of a balanced diet. Some studies have shown that linolenic acid helps reduce serum cholesterol and triglyceride levels and may be beneficial for good health,” adds Dr Vinay Kumar Shaw Head of Department and Senior Consultant for GI, General, Minimal Access, and Bariatric Surgery at Shalby Sanar Hospital, Gurugram.

Adequate sleep and sunlight

A healthy lifestyle, including fresh air, adequate sleep, and exposure to sunlight, helps combat obesity. Dr Vinay Kumar Shaw states that sunlight aids the body in producing vitamin D on its own.

“The combination of good sleep, proper sunlight exposure and fresh air helps boost body metabolism and helps in reducing bad fat. The white fat is broken down into the healthier form of brown fat in the body. Meanwhile adequate amount of sleep influences hormonal changes (ghrelin, leptin) in the body and also reduces cortisol levels (stress hormone) which are associated with obesity,” he says adding “Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep, spend at least 20-30 minutes in the sunlight daily, cut down on processed foods and consume home-cooked meals.”

Proper exercise

Fighting obesity, and improving overall health involves the combination of cardiovascular exercises (walking, running, cycling, dancing and swimming), flexibility work (yoga, pilates and stretching), lifestyle changes (healthy diet plans including vitamins, green leafy vegetables, clean proteins, minerals, stress management and proper sleep) and strength gaining (weight lifting, squats, lunges, planks, resistant band exercises etc).

“Cardiovascular exercises aim to burn more calories, strengthen the heart, and cardiovascular fitness. Similarly, flexibility and balance exercises improve mobility, increase metabolism, and reduce the risk of injuries. Lifestyle changes require one to be consistent in their daily routine which helps in controlling weight. Lastly, strength training exercises help in boosting metabolism and build muscles,” shares Dr Amit Pandey.