PMOS explained: Why experts say PCOS was never just about ovaries

Around 1 in 5 young Indian women are affected by what was earlier called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). But doctors and researchers have now started using a new name: Polycystic Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). The change came about after a 14-year global effort, led by Monash University, to improve diagnosis and care. The updated name was published in the medical journal The Lancet.

Why was the name changed?

PCOS is now called PMOS. Here's why

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The old name focused too much on “cysts” in the ovaries. But experts say these are not actually cysts. They are tiny egg follicles that did not fully develop or release. The new name also highlights that the condition is not only about periods or fertility. It affects the body’s metabolism too, including insulin levels, weight, heart health and blood sugar.

“The thought behind that is that one, there’s no cysts in the ovary, so it’s very confusing,” said Dr. Melanie Cree, one of the authors of the Lancet article and a pediatric endocrinology expert at the University of Colorado Anschutz to AP. “The hope was that with a more comprehensive and accurate name change, that it would start to enable and push better care.” The new term, PMOS, shifts the focus from just the ovaries to a person’s overall health.

What are the symptoms of PMOS?

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{{^usCountry}} PMOS can affect the entire body, not just reproductive health. Research shows that around 70% to 80% of people with the condition have some level of insulin resistance, no matter their body weight. This means the body struggles to properly use insulin, which can increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PMOS can affect the entire body, not just reproductive health. Research shows that around 70% to 80% of people with the condition have some level of insulin resistance, no matter their body weight. This means the body struggles to properly use insulin, which can increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr. Amodita Ahuja, Consultant Gynaecology at PSRI Hospital, outlines what to look out for. “PMOS symptoms can differ from one woman to another, which often delays diagnosis. Common signs include irregular or missed periods, excessive facial or body hair growth, acne, unexplained weight gain, scalp hair thinning, mood fluctuations, and difficulty conceiving. Some women may also experience darkened skin patches linked to insulin resistance. The first and most effective line of management is lifestyle modification. Reducing processed foods, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, managing stress, and prioritising good-quality sleep can significantly improve symptoms and hormone balance over time," she said. How will this change treatment? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr. Amodita Ahuja, Consultant Gynaecology at PSRI Hospital, outlines what to look out for. “PMOS symptoms can differ from one woman to another, which often delays diagnosis. Common signs include irregular or missed periods, excessive facial or body hair growth, acne, unexplained weight gain, scalp hair thinning, mood fluctuations, and difficulty conceiving. Some women may also experience darkened skin patches linked to insulin resistance. The first and most effective line of management is lifestyle modification. Reducing processed foods, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, managing stress, and prioritising good-quality sleep can significantly improve symptoms and hormone balance over time," she said. How will this change treatment? {{/usCountry}}

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Experts like Dr. Geeta Jain, HOD, Gynaecology & IVF Co-founder, Maccure Hospital, say, “The most effective first-line treatment for PMOS is often lifestyle change, not medication. Reducing processed foods and sugar, staying physically active, and improving sleep can help regulate periods and balance hormones, sometimes even before medicines are introduced.”

But the new PMOS approach does change how doctors look at the condition. Instead of only treating irregular periods with birth control pills, doctors are now encouraged to also check high insulin levels, blood sugar processing, heart health and hormone levels (increased testosterone). She said, “Treatment depends on the woman’s main concern — hormonal therapy may help regulate periods, while medications like Metformin can improve insulin resistance, and anti-androgen treatments can help with acne or excess hair growth.”

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However, specialists emphasise that PCOS management is not one-size-fits-all. Treatment plans are usually tailored to a person’s symptoms and long-term goals, whether that is improving fertility, regulating periods or managing hormonal imbalances. "For women trying to conceive, PMOS is one of the most common causes of ovulation-related infertility, but also one of the most treatable. Many women respond well to ovulation treatments, while others may need IVF with personalised protocols. PCOS is not a barrier to motherhood with the right treatment plan," she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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