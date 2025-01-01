Post-party relaxation: How to get over hangover, best hangover remedies, new year 2025

As you wake up on New Year's day, it’s safe to say that yesterday's party plans might have gotten a tad bit out of hand! But we;re here to tell you that if you’re one of those who tends to go hard on the booze the night before, don’t let that ruin your first day of the year. While there’s no magic cure for hangovers (sorry to break it to you), here are a few tried-and-true tricks to help you bounce back and feel human again. Conquer the hangover

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

We can’t say this enough: water is your best friend. Drinking a glass of water after the party and before bed can make a huge difference in the morning. It helps flush out the alcohol and rehydrates your body. Stick with water, soda water, or even a mild sports drink the next day. These are gentle on your digestive system and will keep you feeling better faster. The more water, the better!

Reach for carbs (yes, really)

Carbs may not be the first thing you think of when you're feeling rough, but they can help. Alcohol tends to mess with your blood sugar levels, which is why you might feel like a zombie after a night of drinking. Loading up on carbs (think toast, crackers, or even a simple pasta) can help stabilize your sugar levels and bring you back to life. Bonus points if you add a bit of sugar — your body will thank you for it.

Take a post-night nap

You know that groggy feeling when you’ve barely slept after a night of partying? Alcohol messes with your sleep cycle, leaving you feeling unrested. To fix this, squeeze in an afternoon nap. Even a quick 20-minute snooze can help refresh your mind and body. Pair it with a cup of tea or coffee to wake you up (just don’t forget the water, because caffeine can dehydrate you further).

While there’s no one-size-fits-all remedy, these simple steps can ease the discomfort and help you feel ready to kick off the new year the right way. Here's to a fun, relaxing recovery!