Sip smart, stay cool: Water is your best friend during a heatwave

Summer may bring mangoes, holidays, and golden evenings, but it also brings scorching heat that can take a serious toll on your body. When temperatures soar and the air feels heavy, staying cool is not just about fans or shade. It starts with something as simple as water. Whether you are out for a walk, commuting, or simply doing chores at home, you are losing water without even realising it.

While sipping cold drinks might feel refreshing, it is water that your body really needs. “Drinking enough water during a heatwave is not just helpful, it is essential,” says Dr Anjana Kaliya, dietitian at Bloom Clinic in Dwarka. “It helps keep your body temperature normal and protects you from heat exhaustion or even a stroke.”

Why body lose more water in summer

The hotter it gets, the more your body sweats to cool itself down. Sweat is mostly water, and when you sweat more, you lose more fluids and important salts. “Sweating causes a large loss of both fluids and salts, especially sodium and potassium,” explains Dr Prashant Sinha, Head of Emergency at PSRI Hospital. “If you do not replace these, it can cause an electrolyte imbalance that affects your muscles and even your brain.”

This water and salt loss can leave you feeling tired, dizzy, and confused. It also puts extra pressure on your heart and kidneys. Whether you are out for a walk, commuting, or simply doing chores at home, you are losing water without even realising it. That is why regular intake of fluids is important even if you are not physically active.

How to spot dehydration early

Dehydration does not always come with warning bells. Your body gives signs, but they are easy to miss if you are not paying attention. “Some early signs of dehydration are dry lips and mouth, dark yellow urine, and less frequent urination,” says Dr Kaliya. “You may also feel dizzy, tired, have a headache or experience muscle cramps.”

If you notice these signs, your body is already running low on fluids. In extreme heat, dehydration can turn serious quickly. That is why it is important to keep sipping water regularly and not wait until you feel thirsty. Your body needs constant fuel, and water is a big part of it.

Easy ways to stay hydrated throughout the day

Building a water routine can help you stay hydrated without even thinking about it. “Start your day with one or two glasses of water on an empty stomach,” suggests Dr Sinha. “Then try drinking a glass every hour, even if you do not feel thirsty.” Another smart trick is to drink water half an hour before meals and one glass about an hour after eating.

Carrying your own water bottle whenever you step out is a simple but effective habit. If plain water feels boring, add lemon slices, mint, or cucumber for a light flavour. Including more fruits and salads during the day also helps. These water-rich foods can be both tasty and cooling.

What else can you drink and eat to stay cool

Water is the best choice, but there are other healthy drinks that also help keep your body cool and hydrated. “You can have chaach, coconut water, lemon water or jau sattu during the day,” says Dr Kaliya. “These not only hydrate you but also restore the minerals lost through sweat.”

Fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and berries are rich in water and make excellent snacks. A colourful salad or a bowl of fruit between meals is a great way to add hydration to your diet without much effort. You can even add electrolytes to your water to help restore lost salts and stay balanced.